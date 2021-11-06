Travis Scott Issues Statement on Astroworld Tragedy: ‘I’m Absolutely Devastated’

Travis Scott has issued a statement in the wake of the tragedy at his Astroworld festival in Houston, which left eight people dead on Friday night.

I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote on social media. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

50,000 fans attended the show, which led to a surge during Scott’s performance at the festival outside NRG Park, the Houston Chronicle reports. At a press conference following the concert, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña clarified the timeline. He said that at 9 p.m. the crowd began surging forward during Scott’s set as there was panic and people running for safety. At that point, Scott paused the show several times to ask security to help out fans, and members of the fire department were sent into the dense crowd to rescue the injured.

