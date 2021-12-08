Travis Scott Denies Legal Liability in Astroworld Tragedy, According to Court Documents

Travis Scott denies allegations, including negligence, in the multiple lawsuits that have been filed against him for the Astroworld Festival tragedy, CNN states, citing court documents filed by Scott’s attorneys.

Nearly 150 lawsuits have been filed in the Nov. 5 tragedy, in which 10 people died after the crowd rampaged during Scott’s headlining set at the festival. Most of the suits allege the defendants were negligent.

A spokesperson for Scott gave CNN “answer” documents, which were filed Monday on behalf of the rapper and his record label, Cactus Jack Records, in response to allegations in six lawsuits. The filings deny the allegations.

“Defendants generally deny the allegations set forth,” the documents state, and request that the claims be dismissed with prejudice.

The family of Bharti Shahani, 22, who died at the festival, and representatives for Joseph Ferguson, who attended it, were critical of the filings.

“Travis Scott’s attempt to escape responsibility for creating a deadly situation from which his fans could not escape is shameful and, sadly, true to form,” said Houston attorney James Lassiter, who represents Shahani and other festival attendees who were injured. “While he continues using social media to present a public image of someone who is grieved by the catastrophic loss of life that his actions caused, he is quietly paying celebrity lawyers to argue his victims deserve nothing more than symbolic help with funeral costs.”

Scott has said he would pay the funeral costs for those who died.

Benny Agosto Jr., who represents Ferguson, said it would be “very premature at this stage” to file a dismissal.

Representatives for Scott did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.