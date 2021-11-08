Travis Scott Pledges to Cover Funeral Costs for Victims of Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott today announced that he will support the families of victims who died at Astroworld, the festival held at Houston’s NRG Park on Nov. 5, by vowing to cover the funeral costs for the eight attendees – ages 14 through 27. The deaths appear to result from the festival’s stampeding crowd and other alleged negligence.

This morning, the Houston Chronicle reported that the autopsies for each of the eight Astroworld festival victims are finished, but the causes of death still remain uncertain.

Along with his promise to pay for the victims’ funeral costs, after this morning’s offer of full refunds for Astroworld ticket holders, Scott also announced a partnership with BetterHelp, the noted online/phone-driven therapy service.

As part of any emotional support efforts, BetterHelp, in conjunction with the rapper and co-creator of Astroworld, will offer free one-on-one sessions with a licensed therapist for those who sign up using the dedicated link, http://www.betterhelp.com/cactusjackfoundation. BetterHelp will also direct those in need to the hotline for NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET at 1-844-CJ NAMI 1 (844-256-2641).

In the aftermath of Astroworld, multiple lawsuits have been filed, at least one naming Drake (a surprise guest during Scott’s set) as a co-defendent. Live Nation Entertainment (Astroworld’s principle producer) and other organizers have been hit with several lawsuits as well following the crowd surge that left eight people dead and dozens injured, so far. This includes an early lawsuit courtesy of Astroworld attendee Manuel Souza who filed a petition on Saturday in Harris County District Court, claiming that Scott, ScoreMore, and Live Nation were grossly negligent for the predictable and preventable tragedy” that left him injured.

To that end, ScoreMore — a Houston-area promoter that was part of the Astroworld production machine — posted a tweet on November 8 announcing that they were working with local authorities to provide any pertinent information connected to the November 5 tragedy, as well as providing all available CCTV footage relevant to onstage and off-stage activity.