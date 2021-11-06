Travis Scott Performance Schedule Uncertain After Astroworld Tragedy

In the wake of the deaths of at least eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston Friday, general-admission festivals will be under scrutiny for crowd control measures and other safety concerns. None will be more under the microscope than the Day N Vegas Festival, which runs Nov. 12-14. It’s not only the first major music festival to follow Astroworld, but it also has Scott as a headliner — for now.

Like Astroworld, Day N Vegas is a general-admission festival, where under normal circumstance, fans are left to jockey for prime positions. Scott is set to headline Saturday, Nov. 13, performing on the main stage from 10:45-11:45 p.m.

Reps for both Scott and Day N Vegas, which is being presented by AEG, had no immediate comment on what will happen with the scheduled appearance.

However, industry sources are saying they think it’s highly unlikely that Scott will keep his date with Las Vegas next weekend. “What kind of mental state is he going to be in?” one source said.

As for Day N Vegas itself, that stands a far higher probability of going on, without him. Las Vegas has been known for having some of the tightest concert security in the country in the last few years, following the mass shooting deaths at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival held outside the MGM Grand Las Vegas hotel.

Still, a further increase in security — and profound public assurances about that — would not be unwarranted as concertgoers consider their attendance at a festival with a similarly wide-open GA setup just one week after the fatal chaos in Houston.

If the festival goes on, but without Scott in the picture, either of the acts scheduled to precede him next Saturday, Lil Baby and Doja Cat, could step up as a viable headliner for that night. Kendrick Lamar is slated as the headliner on Friday; Tyler, the Creator is on the lineup to headline Sunday.

Single-day Day N Vegas tickets are currently still on sale at $199.95 and passes for all three days are $489.95. A three-day VIP pass for $799.95 offers access to a VIP viewing area at the main stage, although it’s not specified whether the area is directly in front of the stage or, as is more common, off toward one side of the stage.

Further into the future, Scott is booked as one of three headliners for the Coachella Festival across two weekends in April, a scheduled appearance that now may also register as a question mark. The shock from the deaths and injuries at Astroworld is sure to cast a long shadow over the concert and festival business for weeks and months to come.