Tony Bennett Cancels Fall 2021 Tour

Legendary singer Tony Bennett — who celebrated his 95th birthday just last week, performing with Lady Gaga at two-sold out shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall — has canceled his Fall 2021 tour dates.

The tour — consisting of pre-pandemic shows dates had been rescheduled — was slated to begin in September. The affected dates include New York, Maryland and Connecticut as well as Oklahoma and Canada. Ticketholders are advised to contact the venues for information regarding refunds.

The news does not come as a total surprise, as Bennett’s two shows with Gaga (pictured above) had been billed “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” and announced as the singer’s last NYC public performances. The shows were a prequel for the pair’s second duets album, “Love for Sale,” which will be released October 1 via Columbia Records/ Interscope Records. A follow-up to the pair’s chart-topping 2014 album “Cheek to Cheek,” the new LP is said to be Bennett’s final studio set. Its first single, “I Get a Kick Out of You,” premiered on August 6; a documentary on the making of the album is also reported to be in the works.

Bennett disclosed earlier this year that he is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. He was officially diagnosed in 2016, although he toured steadily right up until the pandemic shut down the concert industry almost completely last year.

Danny Bennett, Tony’s son and longtime manager, said in the AARP article announcing the diagnosis, “Managing my father for the last 40 years has been a privilege and an amazing journey. He never ceases to inspire me with his passion and dedication to all that life has to offer. The last four years has been no exception. He continues to sing and stay fit on a daily basis. I speak for the whole family in thanking his wonderful wife Susan for all the support and love she has given to him. Our wish is that by openly sharing his challenges with Alzheimer’s That we will give hope to all that face this condition and will help end the sigma surrounding this disease. Above all else, we want to be able to help raise awareness, advocate for advancing new therapies and one day soon, finding a cure.”