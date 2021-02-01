Tony Bennett Reveals Battle With Alzheimer’s Disease

Tony Bennett has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, he announced via an extensive article with AARP magazine on Monday.

“Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s.Thank you to [his wife] Susan and my family for their support, and AARP,” he wrote on Twitter. “The Magazine for telling my story.”

Bennett, now 94, was officially diagnosed with the disease in 2016, although the years since then have been among the most successful of his decades-long career, including the release of his chart-topping duets album with Lady Gaga, “Cheek to Cheek.”

However, the article paints a realistic picture of the singing living with the disease. “His expression had a masklike impassivity that changed only slightly to dim awareness when Susan placed a hand on his shoulder, leaned over and said: ‘This is John, Tone. He’s come to talk to us about the new album.’ She spoke into his ear, a little loudly perhaps, in a prompting, emphatic register, as if trying to reach her husband through a barrier that had fallen between him and the rest of the world.”

Alzheimer’s is characterized by a progressive memory loss that deprives its sufferers of speech, understanding, treasured memories, recognition of loved ones. According to the article, Bennett has been spared many of the worst characteristics of the disease thus far — wandering from home, episodes of terror, rage or depression — and never develop these symptoms. However, Susan says in the article, “not always sure where he is or what is happening around him.”

In the report, Tony’s team of neurologists share how his twice-a-week singing sessions are stimulating his brain in positive ways, despite the progressive state of his Alzheimer’s. Lady Gaga shares special memories of her longtime mentor; their forthcoming collaboration record offers stunning vocals from both singers.

“One of the cruelest aspects of dementia is the stigma that surrounds it,” says Sarah Lock, AARP senior vice president for brain health. “Feelings of hopelessness can cause people to resist getting diagnosed or refuse treatment. Although there’s currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, there’s a lot that people can do to delay symptoms and improve quality of life.”