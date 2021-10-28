Tom Holkenborg, AKA Junkie XL, Named Heavy Metal Entertainment’s First-Ever Music Czar (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Holkenborg, the composer, producer and musician also known as Junkie XL, will serve as Heavy Metal Entertainment first-ever “Music Czar,” the company announced today (Oct. 28). In a newly-created role, Holkenborg will work on the sound of Heavy Metal projects via his own compositions and in guiding other composers and musicians. He’ll also continue to score independently, and is currently attached to George Miller’s “3000 Years of Longing,” among other features slated for release in 2022 and 2023.

Upcoming Heavy Metal screen adaptations include Dan Fogler’s “Moon Lake” graphic novel series, Blake Northcott’s “Arena Mode” and Joe Trohman and Brian Posehn’s “The Axe” comic series.

Working directly with Heavy Metal Entertainment CEO Matthew Medney and Tommy Coriale, president of Heavy Metal Entertainment and head of Heavy Metal Studios, Holkenborg will touch multiple divisions at the company, particularly Heavy Metal Studios, which is aligned in production and financing with Range Media Partners.

Said Holkenborg: “I’ve been reading Heavy Metal since I was a kid. I was a huge fan of Moebius titles like Blueberry, I loved its punk, outsider vibe. Heavy Metal has an incredible history and the chance to work alongside other composers and the studio itself to help shape its sound is unique and thrilling, especially to someone like me who spent his early music career as an Industrial noise producer!”

“Tom is a genius and a legend, and to say that I am ecstatic that he will define the sound of our slate for years to come is the understatement of the century,” added Coriale. “With Heavy Metal’s goal of creating a new type of artist driven studio system, my job just got a hell of a lot easier with Tom as our Music Czar. The blood that pumps through his veins oozes Heavy Metal’s DNA, and every piece of music he has created for film, television, and video games has elevated those projects to unimaginable heights.”

“Starting my career in the music business, Junkie XL was a name few didn’t know and revere,” said Medney. “Now that I am at the helm of Heavy Metal, a unique opportunity arose to fuse the legendary brand with a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Tom will give sound to the spirit and the heart of what it means to be Heavy Metal, and we couldn’t be happier to give a musical genius like him the endless sandbox of Heavy Metal.”

Heavy Metal Entertainment, home to the magazine launched in 1977 and known for its transgressive, high-art and edgy tales, extends to the 1981 animated film, “Heavy Metal,” produced by Ivan Reitman, and its soundtrack which included songs by Don Felder, Sammy Hagar, Black Sabbath, Journey and Cheap Trick, among others.

Holkenborg, whose film scoring credits include “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Deadpool,” “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Justice League: The Snyder Cut” and “Godzilla vs Kong,” is represented by Kraft-Engel Management and managed by Michiel Groeneveld. Heavy Metal is represented by Range Media Partners.