 Music Industry Moves: TikTok Radio Launches on SiriusXM, Emile Sande Inks With Chrysalis

SiriusXM and TikTok launched TikTok Radio (located on channel 4) at noon ET on Friday (August 20), which seems to be a way for people who have satellite radio but can’t figure out TikTok to hear the top songs trending on the wildly popular platform. According to the announcement, the channel “will sound like a radio version of the platform’s ‘For You’ feed, with a group of TikTok creators including Billy, Cat Haley, Hindz, Lamar Dawson and Taylor Cassidy presenting music and sharing stories behind the trends. It will also have takeovers throughout the next week from some of the most followed personalities and artists from the TikTok Community with “Creator Invasion,” which will feature appearances from Alex Warren, Ashnikko, Bella Poarch, Dillon Francis, Dixie D’Amelio, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Just Stef, JXDN, Lil Nas X, Loren Gray, Nessa Barrett, Normani, Spencer X, Tai Verdes, Walker Hayes and more.

Listen at https://siriusxm.us/tiktokradiosxm

+ British R&B singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé has signed a global record deal with Chrysalis Records, which relaunched as a frontline label in February 2020.

Emeli’s debut album “Our Version of Events” spent ten weeks at No. 1 on the UK album charts and became the best-selling UK album of 2012; her subsequent album reached No. 2 and her most recent, 2019’s “Real Life,” went Top 10. She has won four Brit Awards (the UK equivalent of a Grammy).

Sande said “I am thrilled by my new partnership with the legendary Chrysalis Records! I have been inspired by many of the artists on their impressive catalogue. I’m very proud to now be a part of this legacy. The unreserved belief and respect they have shown to me and my music gives me great faith that this is the perfect home for my fourth album!”

Jeremy Lascelles, CEO Chrysalis Records, said, “Emeli’s arrival on the music scene ten years ago felt like a breath of fresh air, and like many people I was blown away by her voice and musicality. What a thrill it is that she has chosen Chrysalis Records as the label to release her next record. I genuinely feel that she has come up with a body of work that is the best of her career so far. It combines all that we know and love about her, centred around THAT voice, with a stunning set of songs that will surprise and excite everyone. I can’t wait for the world to hear this great music.”

+ U.S.-based performing rights organization SESAC has acquired a majority stake in the streaming royalties collection agency Audiam from the Canadian licensing society SOCAN. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings Audiam and the rights-licensing platform Harry Fox Agency (HFA) under the same roof. SOCAN acquired Audiam in 2016 from founder Jeff Price, although he left the company last year and had some strong words in the wake of SESAC’s acquisition, saying the PRO was “eliminating competition” for HFA.

+ ADA distribution veteran David Orleans is departing the company at the end of the year, after a 28-year-long stint. Below is an excerpt from a company memo from ADA’s Cat Kreidich.

“As many of you know, David was one of the first hires when the company was launched in 1993, and you might even call him the godfather of ADA… he’s really the heart and soul of the company.

Over the next few months, David will be transitioning into a new role at ADA. As of January 1st, he’ll become Chairman Emeritus, continuing to be actively involved with the company and serving as an invaluable advisor as we chart our course into the future.

David helped build this company from the ground up. He started out as ADA’s West Coast Sales Manager and has played many different roles, rising through the ranks to become President. It’s impossible to overstate the central role that David has played in making ADA what it is today, and what his passion and support has meant to the independent label community. He’s forged invaluable relationships, proving time and time again the value that a major music company can bring to launching and amplifying the careers of indie artists. …

“I’d like to share a message from Andy Allen, who was head of ADA from 1994 to 2008 and the driving force behind the company’s rise to prominence:

“‘David has spent most of his adult working life at ADA. When I joined the company in the early ‘90s, he was already there. I was immediately impressed with his passion for indie music and his enthusiasm for our company’s future. Anchoring our West Coast office, he quickly developed relationships with both of our customer groups – the retail community and the music makers. David built a strong team around him and led by example, challenging his staff to work as hard as he did. I also need to mention he’s one funny bastard, offsetting his intensity for the job with a wicked sense of humor. He has been a key contributor to ADA in every role he has held. His hard work and dedication to the indie music community has impacted the livelihood of countless labels and artists, and his vision has maintained ADA as an important partner, as the role of music distribution and marketing has been redefined over the years. Congratulations, David.’”

Wednesday, August 18

Legendary singer-songwriter Gilberto Gil has signed an exclusive, worldwide publishing administration agreement with Sony Music Publishing Brazil, the company announced Tuesday. The Brazilian artist, who has won two Grammys and countless other accolades across a six-decade career, was a pioneer of the Tropicália movement of the late 1960s along with artists Caetano Veloso, Marcos Valle, and Gal Costa, blending elements of traditional Brazilian styles with international genres, using rock and folk instruments. His influence can be heard in the music of such American artists as Beck, David Byrne, and many others.

In addition to his success in music, Gilberto is known for his prolific influence as a social and political activist. From 2003-2008, Gil served as Brazil’s Minister of Culture, where he worked to design and implement policies and programs around new technology, copyright, cultural development, and cultural diversity. He has been named UNESCO’s Artist for Peace, and was awarded France’s Légion d’Honneur.

Gil said, “It’s a pleasure to have Sony Music Publishing team as a partner taking care of my musical works catalogue worldwide.”

Jorge Mejia, Sony Music Publishing President and CEO, Latin America & U.S. Latin said, “It is such a privilege to be able to care for the musical compositions of the great Gilberto Gil. We are honored and extremely excited to be a part of his musical journey.”

Aloysio Reis, Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing Brazil said, “Gilberto Gil is a creative genius. Since the 60’s, his songs have written one of the most brilliant chapters in the history of our music. We are thrilled to be entrusted with the sweet responsibility of managing Gilberto’s catalogue, an invaluable artistic treasure.”

+ Atlantic Records veteran Joi Brown has joined ICM Partners as Head of Strategic Partnerships, the agency announced Tuesday. Brown joins ICM after 21 years at Atlantic, most recently as senior VP of marketing and brand partnerships. She is also the founder of the “Culture Creators” organization, which she will continue to lead. In her new role, Brown will will help connect ICM Partners clients across all departments to brands using her extensive connections and expertise in the branding world.

ICM’s Mark Siegel, Adam Schweitzer, and Lorrie Bartlett said in a joint statement, “We have followed and admired Joi’s career for many years and are excited on many levels to bring her into the ICM Partners family. In addition to being a tremendous marketing executive who will add great value to our clients in all departments, with Culture Creators, she has become a magnet in the Black community, to connect aspiring executives with the leaders of our industry. We fully support her efforts and look forward to her leading that organization to new heights.”

Brown said, “I am so excited to join ICM Partners and get the opportunity to work across all departments to connect our renowned clients with strategically targeted brands. The marketing world is alive with possibilities and I can’t wait to dig in and get working for ICM’s tremendous clients”

+ Bernd Dopp, chairman/CEO of Warner Music Central Europe, is stepping down from his post after 37 years. On Tuesday he announced that he is passing on the leadership of the company to Co-Presidents Doreen Schimk, Managing Director, Media & Brands, and Fabian Drebes, Managing Director, International, on Oct. 1. Warner Music will be the first major label in Germany to be headed by a dual leadership. Dopp will continue to be involved with the company beyond October, acting as a senior consultant.

Dopp is the longest serving member of the BVMI (German IFPI) board and has been a strong proponent for artists and rights holders. According to the announcement, he also transformed Warner Music Central Europe’s business model, bringing it through the digital transition to its current success.

Max Lousada, CEO of Recorded Music for Warner Music Group and Simon Robson, President, International, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group say: “Bernd is an incredible music man, who is known for his passionate advocacy on behalf of our artists. But, just as importantly, he’s also created a welcoming, warm culture at Warner Music Central Europe that’s impressed everyone who’s experienced it. Doreen Schimk, Fabian Drebes and his entire team have just helped Bernd deliver the most successful year in the history of the company. That’s an incredible reflection on all three of them and means we’re making this transition from a position of strength.”

Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes add: “Working with Bernd Dopp has been about learning from excellence. He’s our most influential mentor. He continuously pushed us and himself forward with enthusiasm, empathy, and experience. As a true leader and music icon, he leaves behind a great and valuable legacy in the music industry and deserves our biggest respect. Thank you for being an inspiration.”

Dopp concluded, “My mission is accomplished and now it’s time for a change of generation. It was an honor and a privilege to experience this incredible journey with Warner Music. Now I am proud to hand over the responsibility for the company to Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes. They’re both highly respected in the artist community, as well as in the local and international music business. They’re truly among the most excellent music executives in Europe and I have absolute confidence in both to lead the company into an even more successful future. I wish them all the best, lots of success and a great deal of pleasure! Of course, I would like to thank my entire team and all the artists I have had the privilege to work with and for.”

+ Concord has promoted Kayle Kiener to VP, Recorded Music Royalties. He will be based in Concord’s Nashville headquarters and will report to the General Manager of the Company’s robust Global Administration department, Jeff Van Driel.

In this new role, Kiener has been tasked with managing Concord’s initiative to incorporate leading-edge technology for data ingestion, analysis and reporting tools.

Kiener’s far-reaching background includes stints at Naxos of America, a brief stint as a royalty auditor for a CPA firm, and senior manager of frontline artist royalties at Warner Music Group.

“I had the pleasure of working with Kayle in a previous lifetime and am so pleased to have him now heading up Concord’s Recorded Music Royalties,” said Van Driel. “He has shown remarkable adaptability, leadership and innovation in the short time he has been at Concord and I look forward to continued success as we prioritize reporting and paying our valued partners in the artist and songwriting communities.”

Monday, August 16

Madonna has signed with Alexandra Baker of High Rise PR, whose clients include Billie Eilish and Finneas, Duran Duran, Clairo and Noah Cyrus, among others. She had previously been represented by Kelly Bush Novak at ID PR, who signed on in 2018, and BB Gun Press, which was founded by veteran music publicist Brian Bumbery, currently heading up publicity for Apple Music. Prior to that, Madonna had been represented for more than 20 years by Liz Rosenberg, who runs her own New York City-based shop with a roster that includes Cher and Michael Buble.

The news comes on the heels of today’s announcement of a milestone, career-spanning global partnership between Warner Music Group and Madonna, including a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog.

+ Flo Rida and Lee “Freezy” Prince‘s IMG/Strongarm announced the launch of a film and television production unit focused on stories related to hip-hop culture of South Florida and Miami. Strongarm Films will make use of a production compound and endeavors to feature empowering stories with authentic on-screen representation and .

“I’ve enjoyed such great success in my career and now I want to take it to the next level and support the next generation of entertainers, whether that be in music, acting or production,” says Flo Rida. “With my nonprofit, Big Dreams for Kids, I’ve long been involved in supporting my community and Strongarm Films is another step in continuing to support and elevate up-and-coming talent.”

Adds Prince: “Just as we have been fostering talent on the music side, we are excited to be continuing this into film and television. And it is amazing to be working with talented young people in bringing fresh content that is representative of our rich culture and community in the Miami area.”

Strongarm Films’ production slate includes scripted and unscripted television and film projects, including the series “Young Lion,” starring 12-year-old Lee Prince Jr., directed by Nicholas Bailey and executive-produced by Flo Rida.

Prince also serves as Flo Rida’s manager. They teamed in the early 2000s to form the management company, Strongarm, their own record label, IMG, the nonprofit and now Strongarm Films.

+ Music industry veteran Sharon Dastur has joined media and entertainment group Global as senior programming and content advisor. Reporting to James Rea, Global’s director of broadcasting, Dastur will serve as a U.S. liaison to artist managers and record labels. Dastur’s career includes a longtime role as a senior programming executive for iHeartRadio pop station Z100 in New York, and most recently served as svp of promotion at Republic Records.

+ Nashville-based content director Rachel Reynolds has joined FlyteVu as a producer. She was previously senior director of the creative content production department at Concord after spending 12 years at KCRW in Los Angeles, where she produced signature music show “Morning Becomes Eclectic.”