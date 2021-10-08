The Weeknd Named United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador

The Weeknd was named a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.

“The U.N. World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionately about addressing world hunger and helping people in need. Our partnership is an authentic extension of all our efforts and intentions to help those in need and bring an end to so much suffering,” the music superstar said.

Food Programme ambassadors, which also include Kate Hudson and Michael Kors, advocate for ending global hunger with the organization providing annual lifesaving food assistance to more 100 million people in more than 80 countries.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: (L-R) WFP USA CEO Barron Segar, The Weeknd, and U.N. WFP Executive Director David Beasley attend the U.N. World Food Programme as it welcomes The Weeknd as a Goodwill Ambassador on October 07, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme) Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme

Food Programme executive director David Beasley said, “We are thrilled to welcome The Weeknd to the WFP family. His compassion and commitment to helping the world’s hungriest people is truly inspirational. Every night, 811 million people go to bed hungry, and another 270 million are marching toward starvation. This is just not right and we have got to speak out and act today to save lives. We need everyone to come join our movement to end hunger – it is all hands on deck to avoid a global catastrophe.”

The Weeknd’s humanitarian efforts $3 million in donations to various organizations in the past year. Most recently, he donated $1 million to the U.N. World Food Programme’s work in Ethiopia following months of deadly violence in northern Ethiopia. The Weeknd’s parents immigrated to Canada from Ethiopia.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, The Weeknd, U.N. WFP USA Board of Directors Rima Fakih, and U.N. WFP Executive Director David Beasley attend the U.N. World Food Programme as it welcomes The Weeknd as a Goodwill Ambassador on October 07, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme) Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme

“Whether he is performing or speaking out about global hunger, The Weeknd’s voice is powerful and inspiring, only matched by his dedication to helping people around the globe,” World Food Program USA president and CEO Barron Segar said. “We are honored that he has joined our mission. He will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of humanitarians in the fight to ensure no man, woman, or child goes to bed hungry.”