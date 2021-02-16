The Weeknd Gets a Massive Post-Super Bowl Chart Bump

Almost nine full days after the Super Bowl, the final chart numbers are in, and the Weeknd — who turns 31 today, Feb. 16 — saw an enormous bump in streams and sales thanks to his dazzling halftime performance at the big game: in fact, nearly every single song he performed in those 12-ish minutes is in the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart.

“Blinding Lights,” which is already one of the biggest hits in the streaming age, saw yet another bump, nearly 15 months after its first release, soaring back up to No. 3 (from No. 8) on the songs chart with a bump from around 95,000 song units on Feb. 5 to 153,100 the day after the game — the song has been on the chart for a whopping 63 weeks. Likewise, “Save Your Tears,” also performed during the halftime show, rockets to No. 4 from No. 6, rising from around 100,000 to nearly 145,000 song units. Elsewhere, older hits that the Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl entered or re-entered the chart: “The Hills” is at No. 32, 2016’s “Starboy” and “Can’t Feel My Face” are at No. 50 and No. 66, respectively, while “I Feel It Coming” is at No. 84, “In Your Eyes” is at No. 89 and “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” rounds out the chart at No. 100.

On the albums chart, “After Hours” holds at No. 4 but saw a huge bump in album units, soaring from 34,200 to 57,8000 units, while two previous full-lengths, 2016’s “Starboy” re-enters at No. 20 and 2015’s “Beauty Behind the Madness” at No. 25, and his debut mixtape collection, “Trilogy,” lands at No. 77. Slightly more confusing is the presence of his just-released greatest-hits album, “Highlights,” at just No. 73 — even though it includes some of his biggest hits (this is down to a tallying tactic for the chart that only allows streams for a song to count for one album, so all those “Blinding Lights” streams are going to “After Hours” album rather than “Highlights”).

He’s also up to No. 2 (from No. 8) on the Artist 500 most-streamed list, with 99.5 million, second only to Morgan Wallen.

Elsewhere, the Weeknd is No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Monthly Listeners with 71 million, racked up nearly 1.5 million new followers across Instagram and Twitter, and he’s sold nearly a million tickets for his “After Hours” tour, which has been rescheduled for next year.

See the full songs chart here. For the album chart, click here.