The Weeknd to Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Honor at First Black Music Action Coalition Awards Ceremony

The Weeknd will be honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the first annual Music in Action Awards, hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition and taking place September 23 at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. The ceremony is to honor musicians, music executives, and music businesses that have made the most significant contributions to social justice, change, and/or equity over the preceding year, according to BMAC.

Since the pandemic started, the Weeknd has donated several million dollars to a variety of causes — including relief Black Lives Matter Global Network, the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, and National Bail Out; Covid-19 relief campaigns for MusiCares and in his hometown of Scarborough, Ontario; and relief efforts in Ethiopia and Lebanon — and challenged others to do the same.

Other award categories include the Berry Gordy Social Impact Award, the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award and the Agent of Change Award.

The event will also highlight the annual Music Industry Action Report Card, a first of its kind assessment of the music industry’s progress towards achieving racial justice and equity, which launched this year on Juneteenth. Over one year ago, the music industry made promises to take strides in eliminating racial injustices and inequalities that has long pervaded the industry. The Music Industry Action Report Card holds companies to their promises and supports them in their progress.

BMAC Co-Chairperson, artist manager and executive Binta Niambi Brown said, “BMAC promised to work with the music industry to advance racial equity, and are proud to have done everything we said we would do. Now, while we celebrate the achievements of our industry, we also look forward to continued work with every company in our industry to eliminate all forms of systemic and structural racism. We welcome conversations with all who share our commitment to justice and equality and are enthusiastic about the change we will create together. “

Jeffery Azoff, co-chair of BMAC’s ELC and CEO/founder of Full Stop Management, added, “The work that BMAC is doing is nothing short of inspiring. I am beyond humbled to be able to serve as co-chair of the Executive Leadership Council as I have no doubt that this group of people is dedicated to making a positive change in our industry for generations to come.”

Ashaunna Ayars, co-founder and vice chair of BMAC and CEO of Ayars Agency says, “Music has always been our beacon for hope and inspiration and the backdrop for movements that have changed society. BMAC wants to honor those voices who have been bold enough to lead the charge for social justice and racial equity in the country.”

Shawn Holiday, co-chair of BMAC’s ELC, Full Stop Management and president of Giant Records adds, “This event will be a powerful night to honor our peers who have done the work to make a difference in our industry and broader society.”