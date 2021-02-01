The Weeknd Honors Black-Owned Restaurants, Donates 150 Meals to Tampa Health-Care Workers

To honor the first day of Black History month, on Monday the Weeknd — who is the headline halftime performer at Super Bowl LV — chose Mama’s Southern Soul Food a Black-owned restaurant in Tampa, Fla., to feed the frontline healthcare workers at AdventHealth Carrollwood. The hospital, which located near Raymond James Stadium, where the Super Bowl will take place, received 150 meals delivered by Postmates to recognize and reward their efforts to save lives and keep their community safe.

In partnership with Postmates, the Weekend also launched a Black-Owned national merchant collection: Postmates users will see the collection of local options at the top of their feed when using the Postmates app. While Postmates launched the effort to highlight Black-owned restaurants last May, the partnership with the Weeknd marks their first collaboration in this space with a public figure.

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 7, with the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show telecast produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” said Roc Nation chief Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. “This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”