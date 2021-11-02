Terrace Martin to Drop ‘Drones’ Album — Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and More — on Friday

Los Angeles-based jazz saxophonist Terrace Martin, who first rose to prominence with his work on Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly,” will release a new concept album titles “Drones” on Nov. 5 — this Friday. The album features collaborations with Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Leon Bridges, Cordae, Ty Dolla$ign, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, YG and more.

The first single from the new project, “Leave Us Be,” is available now.

According to the announcement, “Over six years ago, about one week after the release of Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, Terrace Martin, in a philosophical conversation with Lamar, discussed a growing desensitization and a general lack of compassion amongst society. This conversation quickly led to the birth of the title track, ‘Drones.’ To further bring this unrest to sound, Martin called on friends, neighbors, and collaborators to have long conversations about the environment, technology, the state of the world, and more. Drones was crafted in an effort to balance an unmasking and celebration of the lived Black American experience in what Martin describes as a ‘Black Disneyland.’”

For his part, Martin says of the album, “There are touches of R&B, touches of jazz, touches of hip-hop, touches of classical, Cuban music, West African music, house music. You’re going to hear all elements of Black music within this record. It’s not one element I can leave out if I call myself a true Black artist.”

DRONES TRACKLIST

1. Turning Poison Into Medicine

2. Drones (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy & Snoop Dogg)

3. Leave Us Be

4. Work It Out (feat. Cordae)

5. This Morning (feat. Arin Ray & Smino)

6. Tapped (feat. Channel Tres & Celeste)

7. Reflection (feat. James Fauntleroy)

8. Leimert Park

9. Griots of the Crenshaw District (feat. Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper & Hit-Boy)

10. Evil Eyes (feat. YG & Malaya)

11. Sick Of Cryin (feat. Leon Bridges & D Smoke)

12. Don’t Let Go

13. Listen (feat. James Fauntleroy, Kim Burrell & Robert Glasper)