Watch First Trailer for Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries ‘Supervillain’

Showtime has unveiled the first trailer for its forthcoming docu-series “Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine, which details the controversial rapper’s “epic rise to notoriety and spectacular fall to convicted criminal.” The series premieres on Sunday, February 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will debut on-air every Sunday through March 7, while the entire series will release for on-demand streaming or download on Showtime and across all partner platforms on February 21.

According to the announcement, in the three-part series, director Karam Gill (“Ice Cold,” “G-Funk”) “examines manufactured celebrity through the lens of 6ix9ine’s controversial artistry, personal demons and mastery of social media, as a reflection of our times and the complicity of culture today.”

The Brooklyn-born 6ix9ine, of course, had a fast rise to hip-hop stardom, amplified by his epic trolling on social media, that was marred by gang involvement that he later claimed was part of his act — although the gang he was involved with clearly thought otherwise and allegedly kidnapped and robbed him. By cooperating with police and testifying against the gangmembers, 6ix9ine was able to get his sentence reduced — and ultimately was released early last spring due to coronavirus concerns. He went on to release a series of splashy singles and a new album, although the chart and media interest in them waned with each release.

The series features an “exclusive post-prison interview” with 6ix9ine following his release last year.

The series is narrated by Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” “The Mandalorian”) and produced by Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone and Lightbox. Brian Grazer executive produces with Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein of Imagine Documentaries, Gus Wenner of Rolling Stone, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn of Lightbox, journalist Stephen Witt and Peter J. Scalettar.

Watch the trailer below.