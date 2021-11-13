Taylor Swift Delivers Passionate Performance of ‘All Too Well’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Taylor Swift delivered a passionate, 10-minute performance of “All Too Well” on “Saturday Night Live” as she kept up the momentum behind Friday’s release of “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

The moody, anthemic ballad has become a fan favorite over the years and was expanded from the original 2012 version of the song. Swift began the performance with an acoustic guitar and by the end was joined by two female backup singers. Swift and a few musicians performed on top of a patch of autumn leaves and in front of a giant-screen projection of the “All Too Well” short film that she directed and released on Friday.

Swift was playful during the performance. She rolled her eyes and twirled her finger when she sang one of the new lyrics to “All Too Well”: “Sipping coffee like you were on a late-night show.” And when she delivered the line “I remember the first fall of snow,” a light shower of flakes began to fall on Swift, who performed in an off-the-shoulder black bodysuit.

Jonathan Majors, star of Netflix’s new Western drama “The Harder They Fall,” hosted this week’s episode.

Earlier in the episode, Swift made a surprise appearance in a pre-taped segment with “SNL” star Pete Davidson and a trio of the show’s writers — Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy — who also perform as the comedy group Please Don’t Destroy. She popped in to add a few sultry lines to Davidson’s “Three Sad Virgins” music video skewering the three fresh-faced young men who look like “sad Ron Weasley,” as Swift sang, invoking the “Harry Potter” character.

Swift’s fifth appearance as musical guest on “SNL” comes at a busy time for the superstar. On Nov. 12 she released her second album re-recording of her early Big Machine work, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and the “All Too Well” short film. The new rendition of the 2012 album is expanded to 30 tracks, from 16. So far it’s been well-received by critics.

Within a day of release, Swift had broken her own record for the most-streamed album in one day by a female in Spotify history. “Red (Taylor’s Version),” distributed by Republic Records, picked up more than 90.8 million streams on day one.

Swift is unlike most pop artists in still maintaining a robust sales presence, and sales estimates have yet to come in for the two-CD or four-LP versions of “Red (Taylor’s Version).” But it will not be a surprise if the vinyl edition sets some kind of record when the first-week figures come in, since her fans have demonstrably embraced that format in the year and a half since “Folklore” vinyl became a phenomenon, with the recent delayed LP release of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” being the key factor in returning that album to No. 1.

Beyond already serious pent-up interest, Swift helped goose streams and sales with back-to-back appearances on Nov. 11 plugging the new-model “Red” on NBC’s late-night duo, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Swift made her “SNL” debut in 2009. That year, as her profile skyrocketed, Swift appeared on the show in January as musical guest, performing “Love Story” and “Forever & Always.” By November she was back as host and musical guest, delivering “Untouchable” and “You Belong With Me.” She made a brief non-musical appearance on “SNL’s” 40th anniversary special in 2015, and she returned to the show for performance slots in 2017 and 2019.