Taylor Swift Releases New Version of ‘Wildest Dreams’ From ‘1989,’ Skipping Ahead in Her Re-Recordings

Taylor Swift fans woke up Friday morning to find that one of her re-recorded songs had just come out… and it isn’t a teaser track for “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which is coming out in November. Instead, it was a new “Taylor’s Version” of the song “Wildest Dream” from the “1989” album, unexpectedly bumping that track ahead in the pecking order of remakes. Surprising as it was, she had a reason for that, of course.

“Hi!” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version.”

“Wildest Dreams” has been rising in popularity on TikTok because of its association with a “slow zoom” filter on the service. Rather than have the prior Big Machine rendering of the song benefit from the surge, Swift decided to rush-release her new version of the song, which presumably otherwise would have been held for whenever her full “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” would have been set to come out in her gradual rollout of complete-album remakes.

Production credits that were released along with the track on DSPs seem to solve the mystery of who would be co-producing “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” with her. The producers are listed as Christopher Rowe, Shellback and Swift. Shellback co-produced the original 2014 version with Max Martin, who apparently did not make the return trip to work on this re-recording. (Martin remains listed as a co-writer along with Shellback and Swift, of course.) Rowe has been credited with working on the previous full re-recording Swift has put out, the “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” album.

Swift had more fun with the unexpected sequence of events on her TikTok events — possibly reflecting just how hasty her decision to go ahead and put out a new “Wildest Dreams” was. Initially on Friday morning, she only posted a 14-second excerpt of the fresh recording on the service, writing, “Some said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor’s Version pls… Felt cute might drop the whole song later.” That soon proved to be the case. In a subsequent, separate TikTok video, she posted footage of herself in overalls with the caption, “You set a date in November with Red but then someone mentions 1989.” She appears distracted, and then the video cuts to her in a more glamorous mode, with bright red lipstick and sunglasses, a la the “1989” imagery, winking at the camera.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” is set for Nov. 19 release. Although the album is up for pre-order, no singles from that collection have been issued as of yet.

In its original version from seven years ago, “Wildest Dreams” reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went to No. 1 on the Mainstream Top 40 and Adult Top 40 charts.