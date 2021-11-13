×

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’: The 12 Most Devastating ‘From the Vault’ Lyrics

Ellise Shafer, Katcy Stephan
As Taylor Swift re-records her catalog, one of the most exciting aspects of the “Taylor’s Version” phenomenon has become her “From the Vault” tracks — songs from that specific album’s recording sessions that didn’t make the final cut.

As fans experienced with “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” some of these rediscovered songs tend to be raw and unfiltered, as well as feature exciting collaborations. That is certainly the case with “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which brought forth the long-rumored 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” in addition to duets with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton. It also brings Taylor’s own solo renditions of two songs that ended up being recorded in the intervening years by Little Big Town and Sugarland, “Better Man” and “Babe,” respectively.

And Swift certainly delivered on the brutally-honest front, with “Red’s” “From the Vault” songs offering a deeper look at the psyche — and love life — of 22-year-old Swift than ever before. As any self-respecting Swiftie will attest, “Red” is among Swift’s most tear-inducing works, and her new tracks are no exception. Below, find the 12 most devastating “Red (Taylor’s Version)” lyrics that broke our hearts, left us in shock and almost made us call our exes.

‘Better Man’

“But your jealousy, oh, I can hear it now / Talking down to me like I’d always be around / Push my love away like it was some kind of loaded gun / Oh, you never thought I’d run.”

