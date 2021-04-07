Taylor Swift Drops New Song ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ Ahead of ‘Fearless’ Re-Release

Taylor Swift has dropped a brand new song, “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” leading up to the Friday release of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” the re-recording of her 2008 album.

On Twitter, Swift revealed that the song was originally written in 2008 during her “Fearless” era, but it did not make it onto the album. “Mr. Perfectly Fine” harkens back to the country pop tone of “Fearless” and deals with the the heartbreak and fallout from a seemingly perfect suitor.

“Mr. perfect face. Mr. here to stay. Mr. look me in the eye and told me you would never go away,” Swift sings at the opening. The lyrics soon take a turn at the chorus after discovering the would-be perfect man is not all that he seems.

“Hello, Mr. perfectly fine. How’s your heart after breaking mine? Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby. Hello, Mr. casually cruel. Mr. everything revolves around you. I’ve been Miss misery since your goodbye. And you’re Mr. perfectly fine,” she sings.

Last week, Swift unveiled the full track list for the new version of “Fearless,” which has a whopping 27 songs and features artists like Keith Urban, Maren Morris and Jack Antonoff. In addition to “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” other previously unreleased songs include “We Were Happy,” “That’s When,” “Don’t You,” “Bye Bye Baby” and “You All Over Me,” which Swift dropped early for fans.

Swift plans to re-record all her previous albums after her masters were acquired in a deal by Scooter Braun’s Big Machine Records. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is first up on Friday.

Listen to “Mr. Perfectly Fine” below.