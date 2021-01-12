Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Retakes Top Spot on Album Chart; Justin Bieber’s ‘Anyone’ Debuts as No. 1 Song

Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” reclaimed the top position on the album chart, landing at No. 1 after ceding that spot last week to a debuting Playboi Carti release. “Evermore” has been on top for three of the four weeks it’s been out, and reasserted its dominance this week with 53,800 album equivalent units in a mostly sluggish post-holiday season.

Not only were there no fresh releases debuting in the top 10 of the Rolling Stone album chart, there were no premieres in the top 100, even. But things were different on the Rolling Stone songs chart, which saw a new entry at No. 1 in the form of Justin Bieber’s “Anyone.”

On the album chart, there was very little notable upward or downward action to speak of at all — aside from the complete disappearance of holiday albums from the top 100 in the charting period that began New Year’s Day and ended Jan. 7.

Swift finished the week with two of the top four albums, as her other 2020 release, “Folklore,” moved back up to No. 4 with 35,000 album units.

Rounding out the top 10 albums were Pop Smoke’s enduring “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon,” moving back up to No. 2 with 45,800 album units, followed by Lil Durk’s “The Voice” at No. 3, Ariana Grande at No. 5, last week’s leader Playboi Carti slipping to No. 6, and Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD and Harry Styles in the Nos. 6-10 positions.

If you’re wondering how some of the last major releases to come out in the calendar year 2020 are faring as the new year begins and non-holiday habits resume: Kid Cudi’s “Man on the Moon III” stands at No. 17, Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts” is at No. 20, Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” rounds out the top 25, Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” is at No. 27 and Sam Smith’s “Love Goes” is down to No. 70.

Most of the other albums in the top 100 are months-old perennials (or more than months old, in the case of “Abbey Road” at No. 63. the Eagles’ debut album at No. 48 and a Queen collection at No. 31).

On the songs chart, Bieber’s “Anyone” had 127,800 song units, with a total of 13.2 million streams incorporated into that figure.

Roundout the top 10 songs were cuts by SZA, 24goldn, Internet Money, Cj, Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby, Grande (in two successive slots, with “Positions” and “34+35” at Nos. 8-9) and Pop Smoke & DaBaby.

To see the full songs chart, click here. For the album chart, look here.

Next week’s album chart will definitely have a different look, as Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” is expected to easily take the top spot based on blockbuster opening-weekend streams.