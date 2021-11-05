Taylor Swift Enlists Sadie Sink, Dylan O’Brien for ‘All Too Well’ Short Film

Taylor Swift announced Friday that she’s written and directed a short film for her upcoming release of a 10-minute version of the fan-favorite song “All Too Well,” in which she’ll star alongside Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

Little else was revealed in the 30-second clip, which features a car driving down a rural road in autumn, other than that it’ll come out Nov. 12, the day before the official release of “Red (Taylor’s Version),” the new album on which the epic version of “All Too Well” is to appear. Sink, the “Stranger Things” star, and O’Brien, famous for “Teen Wolf” and the “Maze Runner” films, don’t appear in the new teaser.

The much-teased announcement was initially made in the closing moments on “Good Morning America,” which typically gets big Swit announcements. Swifties were pleased, albeit frustrated about waiting through two hours of Pfizer news and baking tips to get a brief mention of the Swift news at the last possible second, without an appearance by the star. Swift then tweeted the video clip herself.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” comes out Nov. 12. It’s the second in her series of remakes of albums from her Big Machine catalog, along with copious bonus material, a la “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” which came out earlier this year. Although the first 21 tracks on “Red (Taylor’s Version)” will be note-for-note recreations of songs released on or around the original 2012 “Red” album, there are nine additional numbers labeled “From the Vault” that haven’t been previously recorded by Swift. These include previously unheard songs with featured appearances by Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran, as well as the ballyhooed 10-minute “All Too Well,” an edit Swift had mentioned in interviews but few fans had expected to see the light of day.

The Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers late-night shows announced Thursday that Swift will be appearing back-to-back on both of them next Thursday night, right in the hour that the “Red” album will be landing on digital services.