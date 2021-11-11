Tate McRae Debuts Dance-Heavy Music Video for New Single ‘Feel Like S—’

Pop sensation Tate McRae has released a new single, titled “Feel Like Shit,” accompanied by her most-choreographed music video to date.

Directed by Sam Sulam, the music video features McRae — who rose to prominence as a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2016 — performing a contemporary routine alongside actor and dancer Mason Culter, with the two portraying servers at a restaurant. Shot in what appears to be one take, the push and pull of the choreography fittingly matches the song’s message of letting a loved one go before you’re truly ready. The video reaches a climax when Culter begins smashing plates, and the two increasingly use each other’s bodies as props to dance over the broken ceramic.

The song itself is raw and vulnerable, with McRae’s powerful voice soaring over an instrumental led by drums and keys. “Last night for the very first time/ You didn’t even try to call,” the 18-year-old croons in the track’s chorus. “I won’t lie, I thought I might die/ I couldn’t even sleep at all.” “Feel Like Shit” was written by McRae, Russell Chell, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Victoria Zaro, produced by Chell and co-produced by Jasper Harris.

“I am so insanely excited that this song and video are finally out,” McRae said in a statement to Variety. “This is the first time that I am fully dancing in one of my own music videos, therefore I feel like I was really able to tell the story of the aftermath of a breakup through what I know best; movement.”

“Feel Like Shit” is the first single from McRae’s upcoming debut album, which is set to release next year. McRae will embark on a 23-date North American tour in March, which is almost sold out, and is set to be the special guest for Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” world tour in fall 2022.

Watch the music video for “Feel Like Shit” below.