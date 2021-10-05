Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Porter Robinson and More to Headline 2022 Okeechobee Festival

Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Porter Robinson, Rezz and Griz are set to headline the 2022 Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival in Okeechobee, Fla.

The four-day festival located at the Sunshine Grove venue will take place March 3- March 6, 2022 and features a lineup of over 125 artists to celebrate the festival’s fifth anniversary. In addition to live music, Okeechobee Festival offers art, camping, yoga, food and wellness activities.

Other artists on the festival’s genre-spanning lineup include Flying Lotus, Gary Clark Jr., the Glitch Mob, Troyboi, Denzel Curry, Ashnikko, BIA, Elderbrook, Mt. Joy, Ashnikko, Blu DeTiger, Caribou, Coi Leray, Duckwrth, Four Tet, Jai Wolf, Jungle, Smino, STRFKR, Tai, Verdes, the Backseat Lovers and Tobi Lou.

Produced by Insomniac, the festival hosts three main stages — Be, Here and Now — and will also see the return of the festival’s PoWoW! musical showcase, which will include surprise guests with further details to be revealed at a later date. Other festival features include swimming oasis Aquachobee, the Jungle 51 all-night party and late night performances by Incendia.

This year, Okeechobee will also be increasing its sustainability initiative by implementing a new food rescue and recycling protocol. Immersive art experiences, health and wellness workshops, pop-up shows and culinary treats are also part of the festival’s itinerary.

Tickets and camping packages, including a brand-new VIP experience in celebration of the fest’s fifth anniversary, will be available for purchase Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT via the fest’s website.

View Okeechobee Festival’s full lineup below. More artists will be announced at a later date.