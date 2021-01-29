T.I. and Tiny ‘Emphatically’ Deny Sexual-Abuse Allegations

Veteran rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris have denied the most recent round of allegations from Sabrina Peterson, who previously accused the rapper of holding a gun to her head.

The latest round of allegations are in a series of screenshots of DMs from several women accusing the rapper and his wife of disturbing incidents of sexual abuse and other transgressions allegedly from more than a dozen women. The accounts claim that the women were forced to take drugs and “pressured for sex.”

In a statement first posted on Complex, a spokesperson for the rapper and Tiny called the claims “egregiously appalling” and claims the couple have been having “difficulty” with Peterson for more than a decade.

The statement reads:

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously.”

Along with their long-running musical careers, the pair starred in the VH1 reality series “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” for six seasons, beginning in 2011.

Tiny aggressively denied the gun claim from Peterson earlier this week, responding in a comment on the Shade Room: “Hold up… So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What wit you today Pooh? I’m confused,” Tiny wrote in a comment on The Shade Room. “Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please get help but LEAVE US ALONE.”