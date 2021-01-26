SXSW Music Festival Unveils Initial Artist Lineup

The South by Southwest Music Festival has announced its initial list of showcasing artists who have been invited to perform online at the 35th annual event, taking place March 16 – 20, 2021.

According to the announcement, the event “will be a unique online musical experience where industry professionals and music lovers can discover an unparalleled range of artists and styles from around the world, expanding listeners’ horizons from their own homes.”

Showcases and presenters of this year’s performances include AfroFuture Sounds (British Underground & DAJU Presents), Hotel Vegas & Hotel Free TV, Damnably, EQ Austin, Jazz re:freshed Outernational, FOCUS Wales, Roskilde Festival, Taiwan Beats, Close Encounter Club, Sounds from Spain, M for Montreal, Flipped Coin KOREA, Carefree Black Girl, New Zealand Music, KUTX The Breaks, Dedstrange, Fierce Panda x End of the Trail, Brazil Inspires the Future and ÅÄÖ…Sounds Swedish.

Previously announced for 2021 are a Keynote by Willie Nelson and featured speakers including Queen Latifah, Chiquis, Mark Mothersbaugh, Wyclef Jean, Nicholas Britell, Taraji P. Henson, Barry Jenkins, Matthew McConaughey, Baratunde Thurston, Samantha Bee, Sir Richard Branson, and more.

Each showcase gives passholders the opportunity to experience tomorrow’s headliners at unique venues in the artists’ home countries through a premium viewing experience, with streaming available via web, mobile, and the SXSW Online Connected TV app (Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Android TV). Select content will be viewable in VR via SXSW Online XR. Artists scheduled to perform include:

AIRY (Nowon Gu SOUTH KOREA)

Alexander Biggs (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Alice Skye (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Alien Tango (Murcia SPAIN)

Anna B Savage (London UK-ENGLAND)

A Place To Bury Strangers (Brooklyn NY)

Astrid Sonne (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Autre Monde (Dublin IRELAND)

Baby Kahlo (Baltimore MD)

Beans (Geelong AUSTRALIA)

BELAKO (Bilbao SPAIN)

Benji Wild (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears (Austin TX)

Blushing (Austin TX)

Braids (Montreal CANADA)

Caiine (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Campfire Social (Wrexham UK-WALES)

Candeleros (Madrid SPAIN)

Connie Constance (Watford UK-ENGLAND)

Dan Bettridge (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Daniel Casimir and Tess Hirst (London UK-ENGLAND)

Data Animal (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Dayramir Gonzalez (Hacienda Heights CA)

Death by Denim (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Didirri (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Dingo Bells (Porto Alegre BRAZIL)

Do Nothing (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)

Drinking Boys and Girls Choir (Daegu SOUTH KOREA)

Ego Ella May (London UK-ENGLAND)

El Shirota (Mexico City MEXICO)

Enno Cheng (Taipei City TAIWAN)

Enola Gay (Belfast IRELAND)

Family Jools (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Fire EX. (Kaohsiung TAIWAN)

Francisca Valenzuela (Santiago CHILE)

Golden Dawn Arkestra (Austin TX)

Grrrl Gang (Yogyakarta INDONESIA)

HAEPAARY (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Hazy Sour Cherry (Tokyo JAPAN)

Holy Fuck (Toronto CANADA)

Indigo Sparke (Byron Bay AUSTRALIA)

Jealous (Berlin GERMANY)

Jekyll (Blackpool UK-ENGLAND)

Kalpee (Chaguanas TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)

Katy J Pearson (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Kee’ahn (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

lau.ra (London UK-ENGLAND)

Lilla Vargen (Ballymena UK-ENGLAND)

Los Blenders (Mexico City MEXICO)

Loshh (London UK-ENGLAND) Luisa e os Alquimistas (Natal BRAZIL)

The Merindas (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Mimi Bay (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

The Mysterines (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Nané (Austin TX)

Nanpa Básico (Bogotá COLOMBIA)

Nayana Iz (London UK-ENGLAND)

NekoJam (Taipei City TAIWAN)

No Money Enterprise (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Noya Rao (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

Otoboke Beaver (Kyoto JAPAN)

Paul Jacobs (Montreal CANADA)

Paupière (Montreal CANADA)

Petite Amie (Mexico City MEXICO)

Pillow Queens (Dublin IRELAND)

Pote (Paris FRANCE)

Purple Pilgrims (Coromandel NEW ZEALAND)

PVA (London UK-ENGLAND)

Quanna (Savannah GA)

The Queendom (Atlanta GA)

Remi Burgz (London UK-ENGLAND)

Richard Spaven (London UK-ENGLAND)

Robocobra Quartet (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Rosehip Teahouse (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Ruido Rosa (Mexico City MEXICO)

Samantha Sanchez (Miami FL)

Say Sue Me (Busan SOUTH KOREA)

School of X (Copenhagen DENMARK)

SEED Ensemble (London UK-ENGLAND)

Shannen James (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Sinead O’Brien (Limerick IRELAND)

Sir Woman (Austin TX)

Sorry (London UK-ENGLAND)

Squid (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Tebi Rex (Maynooth IRELAND)

TEKE :: TEKE (Montreal CANADA)

TENGGER (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Tessellated (Kingston JAMAICA)

Theon Cross (London UK-ENGLAND)

Tuyo (Curitiba BRAZIL)

TV Priest (London UK-ENGLAND)

Vaya Futuro (Mexico City MEXICO)

Virginia Wing (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Vocal Vidas (Santiago CUBA)

Walt Disco (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Wavy The Creator (Lagos NIGERIA)

Weird Milk (Buckingham UK-ENGLAND)

Y2K92 (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Ydegirl (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Yoshi Vintage (Flint MI)