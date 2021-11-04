Swizz Beatz, Tainy, No I.D. and More Top Producers to Drop EPs Via Mass Appeal’s ‘Hip Hop 50’ Soundtrack

A murderer’s row of top hip-hop producers including DJ Premier, Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike Will Made It, No I.D, Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip and Tainy will release EPs via Mass Appeal’s “Hip Hop 50 the Soundtrack,” as part of the company’s #HipHop50 campaign in celebration of the genre’s 50th year. The producers will drop a series of 10 EPs of all newly released music.

Kicking off in the first quarter of 2022 and dropping every quarter, each 5-track EP will be curated by a different producer. DJ Premier will produce the “Early Days” EP, followed by Swizz Beatz for the East Coast, Mustard on the West Coast, The-Dream with R&B, Mike Will Made It in the South, No I.D. in the Midwest, Hit-Boy delivering an EP celebrating lyricism, Take A Daytrip turning up sounds of alternative, Tainy showing hip-hop’s global reach — and the 10th EP will bring the fans together to vote and curate the producers and artists that create the final project.

The entire series will be distributed via Mass Appeal’s new deal with The Orchard.

Earlier this year, Mass Appeal also announced its #HipHop50 content partnership with Showtime/ViacomCBS, which will encompass unscripted series and features, podcasts and digital shorts by and about some of the foremost names in the genre. The partnership is kicking off this December with three new documentaries, including “Video Music Box (w/t),” “Ricky Powell: The Individualist” and “Rolling Like Thunder.”

“Hip Hop is the soundtrack of everything we see and hear around the world. We are excited to build the soundscape of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary and deliver notable collaborations led by these amazing producers,” says Jessica Rivera, Mass Appeal General Manager, Music. A portion of all #HipHop50 proceeds will be donated to the various charitable organizations, including, the Universal Hip Hop Museum set to open its doors in 2024.