Music Industry Moves: The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Signs With Concord Publishing; SoundCloud Names Drew Wilson COO-CFO

Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Concord Music Publishing, covering his past and future solo works (including his 2013 song with Daft Punk, “Instand Crush”) and various projects including The Voidz. Casablancas won his first Grammy last weekend, for the Strokes’ album “The New Abnormal.”

“We are beyond excited that Julian has joined Concord Music Publishing. Aside from helping to reclaim and redefine rock & roll for a generation, his ability to move between genres as a writer and performer has worked to cement his reputation as a preeminent creative force in music today,” said Concord SVPs of A&R, Tom DeSavia and Jeremy Yohai.

“It’s really great to have Concord as the new home for Julian’s publishing,” says Ben Goldstein, manager. “With Tom and Jeremy’s passion, understanding, and credentials, we seem to have found just the right partner for Julian and The Voidz.”

+ SoundCloud has announced the appointment of entertainment and finance executive Drew Wilson as Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1st, 2021. Wilson will oversee all of SoundCloud’s finance and operations, including workplace and people functions. He will report directly to CEO Michael Weissman.

Wilson joins SoundCloud from First Look Media, where he served as COO and CFO. He held held prior CFO roles at AwesomenessTV in Los Angeles, RLJ Entertainment/AcornTV and divisional CFO and worldwide operations Controller at Discovery Communications.

“I am excited to have Drew join SoundCloud,” Weissman said. “He is an entertainment industry leader with an incredibly strong business, operational and financial background, driving media organizations during a time of transformative change.” Wilson added, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join SoundCloud and to work with Mike Weissman on expanding the company’s strategic vision and operational effectiveness. SoundCloud is well suited to grow and serve its young artist and listener community while taking advantage of new opportunities and changes in the market.”