Strick and A$AP Rocky Debut ‘For Sale’ Video Featuring Cameos by Metro Boomin, Swae Lee, NAV, More (EXCLUSIVE)

As 2021 comes to a close, Young Stoner Life Records artist Strick has squeezed in a new video for the single “For Sale” featuring A$AP Rocky. The track comes from his latest album, “Strick Land,” which arrived on Nov. 5 with features from YSL Records founder Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, NAV and Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee, among others.

Directed by Boims under the 300 Entertainment umbrella, the low-fi DIY visual finds Strick full of bravado, spitting dynamic verses about his undeniable come-up: “Rose gold on the Bentley wheels (Skrrt)/Too many karats in both of they ears (Both of they ears)/Can’t even hear if you ain’t talkin’ dinero.”

Metro Boomin, Swae Lee, Southside, NAV, Kaash Paige, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit and T-Shyne also make notable appearances in the celebratory affair, effortlessly showcasing a familial vibe, coronavirus be damned.

With influences spanning from 2Pac and Big L to Big Pun and Eminem, Strick has embraced his lyrically-gifted predecessors since the onset of his career. After landing his first official placement’s on Juicy J’s “Ballin’” with Kanye West in 2016, Strick has worked tirelessly to position himself among the upper echelon of rappers — and his commitment has paid off. That same year, Strick earned his first platinum record from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for the track “Coordinate” from Travis Scott’s “Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight” album.

Strick then joined his label boss on multiple tours, including 2016’s Hi-Tunes Tour and 2017’s Hi Horse’D Tour. Soon, invitations to join Young Thug and J. Cole on the K.O.D Tour followed, and he’s been riding that momentum ever since.

After ultimately inking a deal in 2018 with Young Stoner Life Records and 300 Entertainment (which was just sold to Warner Music Group, as announced today), he appeared on Thugger’s 2018 Slime Language compilation. Their collaboration, “STS,” amassed over 12.5 million streams and nearly 10 million catalog streams to date, according to a 300 Entertainment and YSL Records press release.

As the “For Sale” video easily illustrates, Strick is living his best life — and he’s only just getting started. Watch it below.