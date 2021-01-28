‘Star Wars: Battlefront’ Game Music Set for Release on Walt Disney Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Gordy Haab’s award-winning scores for the video games “Star Wars: Battlefront” and “Star Wars: Battlefront II” are about to be released by Walt Disney Records.

“Battlefront” is slated to hit digital retail and streaming services at midnight Eastern time tonight, 9 pm Pacific time; “Battlefront II” will land on Feb. 5.

The first “Battlefront,” released in 2015, won Music of the Year and Best Interactive Score at the Game Audio Network Guild (GANG) awards, while “Battlefront II,” from 2017, won Video Game Score of the Year at ASCAP’s Film and Television Music Awards.

Both scores were performed by the London Symphony Orchestra and the London Voices choir. These original game soundtracks serve as audio companion pieces to the popular games and have been long sought by fans of the franchise.

María José Govea

“Battlefront,” from Electronic Arts Inc., DICE, Criterion Software and Lucasfilm, is an immersive first-person and third-person shooter game that challenges players to fight for either the Rebellion or the Empire. The sequel “Battlefront II,” from Electronic Arts, DICE, Motive Studios, Criterion Software and Lucasfilm, features characters from every era and involves epic space battles both online and offline.

Said Haab: “I consider composing the original score for EA’s ‘Star Wars: Battlefront’ series one of my greatest accomplishments. Creating new music for a game with such high expectations was a colossal task, only made more daunting by my own passion and desire to pay honor to my favorite franchise. And for this reason, I poured a lifetime of love into every note. As did the orchestra who performed it – and every person who helped bring the music to life.”

Added Steve Schnur, president of music for Electronic Arts: “Gordy Haab brought his own aesthetic to ‘Star Wars: Battlefront’ and ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II,’ while at the same time honoring the most iconic film music in history. Watching him bring these scores to life in the same studio and with the same orchestra that was used to record the original `Star Wars’ has resulted in remarkable music that fans are finding just as timeless. These soundtrack albums are the proof.”

Haab’s other “Star Wars” game scores include “Star Wars: Fallen Order” (2019) and “Star Wars: The Old Republic” (2011), both also GANG award winners, and “Kinect Star Wars” (2012). He has also written music for such other games as Microsoft’s “Halo Wars 2″ and Activision-AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”