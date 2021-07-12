Stagecoach Festival Sets Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett as 2022 Headliners

After a two-year hiatus, the Stagecoach Music Festival will be back taking its usual post-Coachella slot in Indio next April, with Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett slated as the nightly headliners for the country music weekend.

The April 29-May 1 fest in the California desert has also booked a good number of performers who don’t necessarily identify strictly as country, too, including Brandi Carlile, Smokey Robinson, the Black Crowes, Yola, the Marcus King Band, Amythyst Kiah and Rhiannon Giddens.

Among the artists on mainstream country labels joining the headliners are Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Ingrid Andress, Lee Brice, Cody Johnson, Midland, Jordan Davis, JImmie Allen, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lindsay Ell, Ryan Hurd, Travis Denning, Callista Clark, Caylee Hammack and LoCash.

A lineup had been announced for Stagecoach 2020 before it was canceled due to the pandemic, and there is some overlap with that scotched lineup, as Underwood and Rhett had been scheduled to headline then, too, but Combs is replacing Eric Church as the third headliner.

Stagecoach 2022 lineup

Although veterans are not as well-represented on the lineup as they were in some past Stagecoaches, Tanya Tucker figures in the lineup — and appears the same night (Friday) as Carlile, setting up a likely reunion of that Grammy-winning producer/client team. Neal McCoy will also be on hand to represent a slightly more old-school country appeal.

Leaning more toward the alternative side of the fence on the bill are Margo Price, Orville Peck, the Mavericks, Waylon Payne, Molly Tuttle and Hayes Carll, among others.

As racial disparity in country continues to be an issue, Black artists are more well-represented on the bill than is typical at country music festivals, with the aforementioned Allen, Robinson, Yola, Giddens, Kiah and McCoy being joined by, among others, Breland, Reyna Roberts, Shy Carter and the Black horseback riding troupe the Compton Cowboys.

A DJ set in the tent from Diplo with special guests will again close out the festival late Sunday night. A Guy Fieri-led BBQ section will return, as will alt-country artists Nikki Lane’s curated marketplace.

The basic price point for three-day passes is $379 plus fees. They go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Reserved seating for the three days is $1,299 for the front section and $829 for the second section back. The standing pit price is $1,299.