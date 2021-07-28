Spotify Misses Overall Q2 User Target, Ad Revenue Jumps 110%

Spotify, citing ongoing headwinds from the COVID pandemic, fell short of its total monthly user growth goal in the second quarter of 2021.

The audio-streaming giant netted 7 million paying subscribers in Q2, growing Premium customers 20% year over year to reach 165 million, in line with expectations. Total monthly active users grew 22%, to 365 million in the quarter — which was just below its forecast.

One bright spot: Spotify’s ad revenue more than doubled, which the company said was helped by podcast ad sales including for “The Joe Rogan Experience” and the Obamas’ Higher Ground podcasts.

Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter.

The company’s previous Q2 guidance was overall monthly users of 366 million-373 million and 162 million-166 million paying subscribers.

“While MAU growth was softer than expected in the first half of the year, we are seeing that trendline reverse and all the leading indicators show that we are back on track,” Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek said in announcing results. “By accelerating our pace of innovation and investing for the long term, we continue to cement our standing as the preferred audio platform around the world.”

In discussing the lighter user adds in the quarter, Spotify said in its letter to shareholders, “COVID-19 continued to weigh on our performance in several markets, and, in some instances, we paused marketing campaigns due to the severity of the pandemic.”

Revenue of €2,331 million was up 23% year over year, due to “significant advertising strength and subscriber outperformance.” Spotify Premium revenue grew 17% to €2,056 million and ad-supported revenue rose 110% to €275 million.

At the end of Q2, Spotify had 2.9 million podcasts on the platform, up from 2.6 million at the end of Q1. The percentage of monthly active users that listened to podcasts improved “modestly” relative to Q1, when about 25% of total users listened to podcasts, the company said.

Among MAUs that engaged with podcasts in Q2, listening was up more than 30% year-over-year on a per-user basis. During the quarter, podcast share of overall consumption hours on Spotify also reached an all-time high, with total time spent listening to podcasts increasing 95% in aggregate, the company said.

Spotify advertising growth in its podcast sales channel benefited from a triple-digit year-over-year gain at existing Spotify studios (The Ringer, Parcast, Spotify Studios and Gimlet) along with contributions from the Megaphone acquisition, the exclusive licensing of Joe Rogan’s controversial and popular podcast, and projects from the Obamas’ Higher Ground.

During the quarter, the company announced exclusive licensing deals for Alex Cooper’s sex-positive “Call Her Daddy” podcast — which sources said was worth more than $60 million over three years — and Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert,” both of which are now exclusively on Spotify. The company said “The Joe Rogan Experience” continues to perform above expectations, and The Ringer shows such as “The Bill Simmons Podcast” grew consumption “significantly” as the NBA headed into the playoffs.

Spotify also called out Olivia Rodrigo’s new album, “Sour,” which in May set the record for biggest streaming debut for any album on Spotify so far in 2021 with more than 63 million global first-day streams.