Splice Awards for Producers Go to Jenna Andrews, Hit-Boy and Quincy Jones

Splice, the music creation and collaboration platform, has announced the recipients of its second annual Splice Awards, with top honors going to Hit-Boy for producer of the year and Jenna Andrews (pictured above) for vocal producer of the year.

One of the most famous producers of all time, Quincy Jones, also figured into Splice’s mix, receiving the inaugural Icon Award.

“Being recognized by Splice as producer of the year is a humbling honor at this time in my career,” Hit-Boy said in a statement. “Working with Nas on ‘King’s Disease II’ this year has been a true highlight for me, and the sounds of Splice helped me shape its creation.”

Said Jones, “It’s an honor to be recognized by Splice with their inaugural Icon Award, and to help inspire the next generation of musicians. I’ve always been an early adopter of music technology, and Splice is no different; if anything, it’s evident that they are empowering producers, and for that, they have my full support.”

With its Splice Awards, the platform puts the focus on music producers, who are its main users. The forward-thinking and user-friendly aspects of Splice, such as a royalty-free sample library and audio plug-in subscriptions, have attracted over four million musician makers, some of whose sounds have found their way into the most influential songs and high-profile collaborations of 2021.

“The Splice Awards are an opportunity to put producers center stage,” says Jen Mozenter, VP of A&R at Splice. “This year’s honorees exemplify the incredible innovation that’s emerged from this unique period of music making — whether it’s vocal producers helping BTS craft the biggest hit of their career over WhatsApp during the pandemic, or game-changing collaborations that Splice has enabled across the globe from artists who’ve never met IRL.”

Among the winners:

Best-produced album: Vince Staples, “Vince Staples,” awarded to: Reske, Kenny Beats, Monte Booker, Nils, WahWah James and Harper Gordon.

Best-produced track: Lil Nas X, “Montero,” awarded to: Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo.

Best use of Splice sounds: Tainy & Skrillex, “In Da Getto” with J Balvin.

Rise Award (awarded to promising talent): Uniiqu3.

New.Wav (awarded to the artist who is pushing the boundaries of frequencies): Madame Gandhi.

Impact Award (awarded to those who refuse to leave change up to chance): Emily Lazar, founder of We Are Moving the Needle.

Beyond Genre (awarded to the producer who takes creativity beyond the confines of genre): Ovy on the Drum.

A Splice Fan Favorite prize is yet to be awarded, to be chosen by Splice’s Discord community from among 10 nominees.