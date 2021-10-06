Spice Girls Partner With Universal Music Group’s Bravado for 25th Anniversary Merch, Retail Licensing and Distribution

In celebration of the Spice Girls’ 25th anniversary, the group has partnered with Universal Music Group’s Bravado for a wide-ranging deal spanning merchandising, direct-to-consumer products, touring, brand and retail licensing and distribution on a global scale.

The girl group — comprised of original members Mel B, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham — released its debut album “Spice” on Nov. 4, 1996 via Virgin Records and proceeded to take the world by storm with its succession of pop hits, a movie and its unifying message of girl power. It went on toe become the top-selling girl group in music history.

On Oct. 29, a new release, “SPICE 25,” arrives via UMG that features previously unreleased songs, demos and mixes.

Courtesy of Bravado

“We are so excited to be working with Bravado again, especially in this our 25th anniversary year and are looking forward to collaborating with the team,” said the Spice Girls in a statement.

Added Richelle Parham, president of global e-commerce and business development for UMG: “We are thrilled to partner with The Spice Girls, to create new and exciting product lines and to expand the bands connection directly with their loyal Superfans. We will also engage with our global retail partners to bring their iconic brand, style and empowering message to fans and stores internationally. Bravado will work closely with UMG operations around the world on the launch of Spice 25 and beyond, to expand their legacy and cultural impact for years to come.”

The first Spice Girls ‘Wannabe 25’ merch capsule collection is available now in retailers around the world.

The deal marks the first time in 20 years that licensing rights for the Spice Girls across all channels have been assigned to a single partnership and the collaboration promises future new products and capsule collections.