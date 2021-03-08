Music Industry Moves: Sony Publishing Inks J. White Did It, Academy Fight Songs Launches, CAA Ups Three

Sony Music Publishing has signed Grammy-winning songwriter/ DJ/ producer J. White Did It, known for his collaborations with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, among others, to a worldwide deal. White (aka Anthony Jermaine White) produced Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” ft. J Balvin and Bad Bunny, and “Money,” as well as “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé, which is up for two Grammys. He has also helmed songs for Mulatto, Gucci Mane and Iggy Azalea, and was named a 2020 Variety Hitmaker last December.

+ Rough Trade Publishing and Shout It Out Loud Music have joined forces to create Academy Fight Songs, a new venture focused on the creation of custom music and sonic identities for visual media, branding, and more. With offices in New York, L.A. and Nashville, the new company will utilize RTP’s talent roster with SIOLM’s creative direction to provide culturally relevant custom soundtracks across all platforms and media, including composing original music for commercials, television and film. RTP artists will also develop an exclusive catalog of licensing-specific music for all uses. Licensing efforts will be handled by licensing leader Bank Robber Music, RTP’s sister-company. Academy Fight Songs will sign new acts with the specific goal of creating bespoke musical content for media.

The new venture has already completed a number of projects prior to its official launch, including music for a Joe Biden presidential ad voiced by Brad Pitt that aired during the World Series.

+ Creative Artists Agency has elevated Chris Ibbs, Evan Kantor, and Jasmin Nash to agents in the company’s music department. Ibbs is based in London, Kantor in Nashville, and Nash in New York.

“We are proud to promote these wonderfully talented individuals who have worked tirelessly to get to where they are today,” said Chief Innovation Officer and CAA Board Member Michelle Kydd Lee. “They have each proven their ability to live out the values of CAA on a daily basis and continue to work with passion, unparalleled client service, and an exceptional commitment to the agency’s team-centered culture. They have each carved out an incredible career for themselves through their hard work and dedication, and we are so proud to be a part of this next phase of their journeys.”