Sony Music Chief Rob Stringer to Receive Icon Award at Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

The Recording Academy has announced that Sony Music Group Chairman Rob Stringer will receive the 2022 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award “for his leadership, impact and dedication to advancing innovation in the music industry.” Stringer will be honored at Clive Davis’ and the Recording Academy’s Pre-Grammy Gala, which is scheduled to return to the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles — in person — on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, the evening preceding the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

“Rob has been one of the most influential leaders in our industry for decades,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “His work in building a more inclusive culture in music and his love for real artists have been game changing. From introducing the world to so many talented artists to always putting them first, with initiatives like Artists Forward and Songwriters Forward, Rob’s impact is massive. We take great pleasure in honoring him and his groundbreaking contributions to the music community at the 2022 Pre-Grammy Gala.”

“A music man to his core, Rob Stringer is an innovator, a pioneer and a true champion for artists,” said Davis. “He has been at the front line of change in the music industry for decades, advancing social justice and tolerance, developing major global artists, all while spearheading hit after hit after hit. The night of the Pre-GRAMMY Gala is a night that celebrates music and it is also a night that celebrates that person who has uniquely contributed to the health of the music industry and to music itself. That person, this year, is most deservedly Rob Stringer.”

Stringer has been Chairman of Sony Music Group since 2019, after being appointed CEO of Sony Music Entertainment in 2016. He first joined the company in 1985, when it was still CBS Records, and was named managing director of Epic Records in 1992 and chairman of Sony Music U.K. in 2001. He was promoted to chairman of the U.S.-based Sony Music Label Group in 2006, and two years later chairman of Columbia Records.

Over the course of his career with Sony Music, Stringer has worked with hundreds of artists, including AC/DC, Adele, Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Celine Dion, the Clash, Daft Punk, David Bowie, Depeche Mode, George Michael, Harry Styles, Jack White, John Legend, John Mayer, Michael Jackson, Pharrell Williams, Pink, Sade, Tony Bennett and Tyler, the Creator.

The announcement continues:

Within Sony Music, Stringer has continued expanding and evolving the company’s approach to artist development and breaking hits globally. In 2021, he implemented the unprecedented programs Artists Forward and Songwriters Forward to create more earnings opportunities for artists and songwriters. The programs also prioritize health and wellness support for creators around the world.

In 2020, he was instrumental in the launch of Sony Corp’s $100 million Social Justice Fund to support social justice and anti-racist initiatives around the world.

Stringer joins a list of previous honorees that includes Sean “Diddy” Combs, Herb Alpert & Jerry Moss, Clarence Avant, Irving Azoff, Martin Bandier, Sir Richard Branson, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Clive Davis, Ahmet Ertegun, David Geffen, Berry Gordy, Lucian Grainge, Debra L. Lee, Doug Morris, Mo Ostin, and Antonio “L.A.” Reid.

Known as “the Clive party” for decades, the Pre-Grammy Gala is sponsored by Hilton, IBM, JBL, and MasterCard.