Snoop Dogg Remembers DMX on ‘Fallon’: ‘He’s Finally Got His Angel Wings’

While Snoop Dogg had kept his reminisces about DMX to social media since his friend’s death on Friday, he spoke at length about him during an appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” Monday.

Snoop spoke about when the two, who had been friends for three decades, faced off in a Verzuz battle last summer.

“It meant the world because it gave the world a chance to see two dogs that naturally love each other celebrate each other in the name of hip-hop,” Snoop said. “We had God in the building with us that night and that makes me feel good about DMX’s transition, to know that he’s off to a better place and he’s finally got his angel wings.”

He also said that their first meeting, in the mid-1990s, inspired DMX’s first hit, “Get at Me Dog.” “That night inspired him to create that song,” he said.

He also had some concluding words for his friend.

“We keep hip-hop alive and legends never die. Their soul will continue to you know, bless the world and he was a great spirit. He always looked out for everybody, he always prayed for everybody so now we can finally say he got his angel wings and he’s off to a better place.”

On Monday, DMX’s family issued a statement regarding rumors that have circulated regarding the masters to his recordings and, apparently, people selling merchandise or claiming to be raising funds for the funeral of the rapper, whose born name was Earl Simmons.

“There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.” – Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons’ Family

The statement does not provide any further information about a funeral or memorial service.