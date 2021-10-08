Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak Announce Album Release Date for ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced that their new collaborative album under the Silk Sonic banner, “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” will be available on all digital streaming platforms Nov. 12.

No song titles for the yet-to-be-released tracks were revealed as part of the announcement, but the album will include the two hits already out from the duo, “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open,” both of which bolstered excitement for the upcoming album over the past year. “Leave the Door Open” premiered March 4 alongside an official music video, directed by Mars and Florent Déchard, earning over 400 million views. The video features the Silk Sonic band in a recording studio, Mars at the piano and .Paak on the drums, in warm mood lighting, each musician donning stylish, oversized eyewear and colorful button-ups and blazers.

Silk Sonic had its debut performance of “Leave the Door Open” at the Grammy Awards shortly after its release, while also participating in a tribute to Little Richard. Additionally, “Leave the Door Open” won the best group award at the 2021 BET Awards, where Silk Sonic also performed live in addition to the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The seeds of collaboration between the two artists were planted in 2017 when Mars and .Paak toured together on the European leg of Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour. One studio session grew into a months-long collaboration, with Bootsy Collins christening Silk Sonic and serving as the special guest host for their upcoming album.

The “An Evening With Silk Sonic” release date now coincides with Taylor Swift’s next release, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which had already been moved up a week earlier than the originally scheduled date of Nov. 19, the day that fans believe Adele will drop her own highly anticipated album.

A CD edition is also up for pre-order via Target and the duo’s own site, with the latter also selling a cassette version; no vinyl edition has been announced.