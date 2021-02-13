Watch Seth MacFarlane’s Live Valentine’s Day Concert Here!

Tonight Seth MacFarlane and Variety partner to bring you an evening of songs for charity.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. Pacific, 10:00 p.m. Eastern MacFarlane, accompanied by his jazz band will perform a special live show.

In the midst of the winter leg of the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert offers viewers a way to connect through live music by watching an intimate performance from Macfarlane’s home. Not only a Valentine’s Day celebration, the virtual event will benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund and the BrightFocus Foundation, two nonprofits that are working together on Alzheimer’s disease research and care.

The performance follows up Macfarlane’s list of music releases last year, including album “Great Songs from Stage & Screen” and EP “Songs from Home,” a collaboration with singer Liz Gillies (“Dynasty,” “Victorious). He was also featured on Meghan Trainor’s holiday album, “A Very Trainor Christmas,” for their rendition of “White Christmas.”

“Seth’s concert will bring our community together to enjoy the healing power of music,” MPTF President and CEO Bob Beitcher said upon announcement of the event.

MPTF ensures working and retired members of the entertainment community are cared for with a safety net of health and social services. The organization guides the industry workforce through life’s obstacles by offering temporary financial assistance, case management, residential living and more.

BrightFocus Foundation is a worldwide scientific research engine, serving as a top-level source of private research funding for not just Alzheimer’s disease, but also macular degeneration and glaucoma. A nearly $50 million investment, its global portfolio consists of over 220 scientific projects.

Lilly and Biomeme are also sponsoring the event and are matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $20,000.

Enjoy the concert below: