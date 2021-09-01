Selena Gomez Launches $30 Ice Cream Sundae at Serendipity3

Selena Gomez’s ice cream endeavor is expanding.

A year after launching a line of ice cream flavors with Serendipity3, the iconic New York City restaurant now offers the Selena Sundae on its menu. Created by Gomez, the $29.95 dessert features Cookies & Cream remix ice cream covered in hot fudge, cream-filled cookie crumbles, pink sugar and whipped cream and is topped off by a banana and a cherry. A percentage of proceeds from the sundae will go to Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund to support access to mental health resources.

Gomez is now an investor and a partner in Serendipity3 and Serendipity Brands.

“My memories at Serendipity date back to when I was a kid and I came to New York City for the first time. I’ve always loved this restaurant, and I am excited to celebrate its reopening by adding a sundae I created to the menu,” Gomez said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gomez released Cookies & Cream Remix, a mix of pink vanilla ice cream, cookie bites and fudge, last August to celebrate her collaboration on the single “Ice Cream” with K-pop group Blackpink.

Gomez is on the current cover of Variety with Steve Martin and Martin Short, her co-stars in the new Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building.” The cast also includes Nathan Lane, Tina Fey, Amy Ryan and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Gomez also hosts the cooking show “Selena + Chef,” which launched during the pandemic and shows her cooking virtually with some of the culinary world’s best known chefs.