Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Charter School Relocates to Landmark Harlem Church, Increases Student Capacity

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Capital Prep Harlem school will relocate to the landmark Church Of All Saints and School at East 129th and 130th Street and Madison Avenue in New York City beginning with the 2022 to 2023 school year, it was announced today. The move will allow increased student attendance, raising capacity by 25% from 500 to 700 students. The school serves grades 6 through 12.

Plans for a new campus include 40 new classrooms and offices, a sports room, science labs, cafeteria and an outdoor courtyard. Also on deck: a “Great Hall” for school assemblies and performances, showcasing talent in theater, art and music.

The structure was built in 1883 and designed by James Renwick Jr., whose credits include St. Patrick’s Cathedral and the Smithsonian Institution’s “castle building” in Washington, DC. All Saints was known colloquially as the “St. Patrick’s of Harlem.” The church was deconsecrated in 2017, a decade after being designated a landmark by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Courtesy Capital Prep Harlem

Harlem Prep opened in 2016 with the aim of offering more educational opportunities for young men and women in the community. A Bronx location opened in 2020. The network of schools is supervised by educator Dr. Steve Perry with Combs serving in an advisory and support capacity.

Said Combs: “The kids of Harlem should have access to opportunity and a quality education and deserve to learn on a campus that reflects the level of excellence we aspire for them to achieve. This new campus for Capital Prep Harlem reflects my commitment to empowering as many children as I can and creating spaces for the next generation of leaders to thrive in every aspect of their lives.”

“We are honored to reinvigorate a landmarked gem of Harlem, revitalizing its original place as a center of education for the community through our new campus,” added Dr. Perry. “A prestigious staple of New York City, we are proud to provide the children of Capital Prep Harlem with a learning environment and space that reflects the history and beauty of the community we know and love.”

The 2021 graduating class saw 100% percent enrollment in four-year colleges.