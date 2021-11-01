Music Industry Moves: Sam Smith Signs Tim & Danny Music and Warner Chappell; Republic Hires Devon Libran as Senior VP

Four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with Tim & Danny Music and Warner Chappell Music through a new joint venture, covering all future works. Smith is known for a long list of chart-topping, influential hits such as “Stay With Me,” “I’m Not The Only One,” “Lay Me Down,” “Too Good at Goodbyes” and more.

The deal is the first signing to come from Tim & Danny Music and Warner Chappell Music’s new long-term publishing partnership. Pictured above, l-r, are Ryan Press, Warner Chappell president of U.S. A&R; Carianne Marshall, WCM co-chair & COO; Tim Blacksmith, co-founder, Tim & Danny Music; Smith; Guy Moot, co-chair & CEO, WCM)

Smith said, “I’m so excited to carry on my musical journey with Tim and Danny who have supported me since the beginning of my career, and also really happy to team up with Guy, Carianne and the Warner Chappell family. Looking forward to this next chapter of my career.”

Blacksmith noted, “Sam is an exceptional artist and one of the most impactful songwriters in music today. This next chapter with them is a significant one and continues the successful partnership we’ve had with Sam for the past eight years.”

Moot added, “Sam is truly one of the world’s greatest talents, as both a captivating performer and inspiring songwriter, and it’s wonderful to be working with them again. I’m also quite thrilled about our new business relationship with Tim and Danny, two of my oldest friends in the music industry and incredible entrepreneurs.”

+ Republic Records has named Devon Libran senior VP of visual content & production, Jim Roppo, the label’s executive VP and GM announced.

In this newly created role, Libran will oversee the creation, production, and distribution of immersive visual content for roster artists, spanning visualizers, music videos, lyric videos, and performance videos. Additionally, he will work closely with senior VP of creative content & development Chris Blackwell supporting the production of film, TV, and digital projects.

Most recently, he was VP of video & content production at Artist Partner Group (APG), where he spearheaded visual content for chart-topping multiplatinum talent such as Jason Derulo, Lil Skies, Don Toliver, and more. As an independent producer, his credits also include shorts and videos for the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, Mariah Carey and more. He is based in the Republic Records Los Angeles office.

“Devon draws on a truly unique skillset as a proven producer, savvy executive, and all-around creative,” Roppo said. “He’s able to catalyze each artist’s vision on-screen seamlessly and will be integral to producing groundbreaking content for Republic.”

+ Post Malone manager Dre London has launched a new record label, London Music Group, in partnership with music technology platform Vydia. The tech company will provide London and his team the infrastructure and tools to power the label, complete with a full suite of services that include audio & video supply chain, global distribution, analytics, rights management, detailed revenue reporting and more.

Of the partnership, Vydia CEO & co-founder, Roy LaManna says, “Dre has an innate ability to discover talent and create superstars on a global level. We’re excited to work with him and provide him the tools he needs across the board to run this new label.”

London says, “I’m thrilled to partner with Vydia for the creation of London Music Group. Vydia’s work to empower independent music labels opens doors for incredible new artists to emerge, a mission we both share.”

+ Creative Artists Agency (CAA) announced nine promotions: Zack Borson, Kaitlyn Bruce, Alex Douma, Kara Enos, Omar Garcia, Brian Greenwood, Ariel Happe, Brad Pophal, and Jamie Shaughnessy are now agent/executives.

The company has recently signed such new clients as Zac Brown Band, The Weeknd, JoJo Siwa, Arcade Fire, Miguel, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chvrches, Charli XCX, Stormzy, and Playboi Carti, among many others.

The agency has also recently welcomed music agents Matt Galle, Carly James, Mike Marquis, Mike Mori, Rachel Pestik, and Adam Voith, who added artists to the agency’s roster such as Shawn Mendes, Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend, Janet Jackson, My Chemical Romance, Bleachers, and Girl in Red, among others.

“Given what our industry has been through over the past 20 months, we’re incredibly proud of the Touring department’s accomplishments, and are blessed to have an amazing team that stayed focused and diligent throughout. We have also been fortunate to have fantastic agents and executives join us over these past months,” said CAA’s Head of Music Rob Light. “The entire team has worked tirelessly on behalf of our clients – their creativity and teamwork continues to serve the passions, needs, interests, and dreams of the incredibly talented artists we work with. Each of the nine people joining our Agent and Executive ranks today has earned their place among our talented colleagues and we look forward to their many successes ahead.”