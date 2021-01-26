Sabrina Carpenter Signs With Island Records

If Sabrina Carpenter wanted to start off her career at Island Records with a bang, she succeeded: Even before word of her signing with the label had been announced, she’d dropped a headline-grabbing new single called “Skin.“

Carpenter praised Island president/CEO Darcus Beese and the Island staff in a statement. “I’m so excited to join the Island Records family,” she says. “Darcus and the team really understood my vision from the moment we first met. They just got me and have been super supportive. It’s the perfect place for me to start the next chapter of my music career and evolution as an artist. I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’re working on for this year!”

Beese added, “Sabrina Carpenter is a star. Her powerful vocals, infectious personality, and successful career as a singer, songwriter and actress attest to that. We are thrilled to welcome such a talented young woman to the Island Records family.”

Leading the way is the success of “Skin,” which was released on Thursday night and may address the rumors surrounding her, “High School Musical” stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo, and Rodrigo’s hit song “Drivers License” (see her Instagram post below). The song racked up more than 10 million streams in its first 48 hours of release, hitting a Top 5 USA Debut on Spotify 4, Top 5 iTunes Pop Genre, Top 10 iTunes overall, Top 3 Apple Music Pop, Top 15 Apple Music overall, and Top 35 on the Spotify Global Chart. The song also trended at No. 1 on Twitter worldwide and No. 1 on both the Genius Artist Chart and Song Chart, as well as trending at No. 7 on YouTube.

In addition to the four studio albums Carpenter has released since her debut EP in 2014 — which spawned gold singles like “Thumbs”, “Sue Me” and “Why” — Carpenter has worked extensively as an actor, with a central role on the smash “Girl Meets World,” Netflix’s “Work It” (which she also executive produced) and the 2019 film “The Short History of the Long Road,” as well as independent fare such as “The Hate U Give.” In March of 2020, she also made her Broadway debut, starring in “Mean Girls.” Next up, she is set to produce and star in “Alice,” a musical reimagining of “Alice In Wonderland,” with Netflix.