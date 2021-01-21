Sabrina Carpenter Apparently Addresses ‘Drivers License’ Drama in New Song, ‘Skin’

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, newly signed to Island Records, is making a splash with her surprise first release on the label: a song that obviously addresses the drama surrounding her, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo, and Rodrigo’s smash hit, “Drivers License.”
Many fans have speculated that Rodrigo’s song is about the rumored relationship between Bassett and Carpenter. Rodrigo has consistently deflected questions about the song, saying who it’s about is not important.
However, something nearly got under Carpenter’s skin: “Maybe then we could pretend/ There’s no gravity in the words we write/ Maybe you didn’t mean it/ Maybe blonde was the only rhyme.”
In Rodrigo’s song, which broke the Spotify record for most streams in a day and debuted at the top of the charts this week, she sings: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She’s so much older than me/ She’s everything I’m insecure about.”
Hear the song and read the lyrics below.
LYRICS:
Maybe we could’ve been friends
If I met you in another life
Maybe then we could pretend
There’s no gravity in the words we write
Maybe you didn’t mean it
Maybe blonde was the only rhyme
The only rhyme
Want my heart to be breakin’ breakin’ no
I’m happy and you hate it hate it oh
And I’m not asking you to let it go but
You been tellin’ your side
So I’ll be tellin’ mine
You can try
To get under my under my under my skin
While he’s on mine
Yeah all on my all on my all on my skin yeah
I wish you knew that even you
Can’t get under my skin
If I don’t let you in
You’re tellin’ it how u see it
Like truth is whatever you decide
Some people will believe it
And some will read in between the lines
You’re putting me in the spotlight
But I’ve been under it all my life, all my life
Want my heart to be breakin’ breakin’ no
I’m happy and you hate it hate it oh
And I’m not asking you to let it go but
You been tellin’ your side
So I’ll be tellin’ mine
You can try
To get under my under my under my skin
While he’s on mine
Yeah all on my all on my all on my skin yeah
I wish you knew that even you
Can’t get under my skin
If I don’t let you in
You can try
To get under my under my under my skin
While he’s on mine
Yeah all on my all on my all on my skin yeah
I wish you knew that even you
Can’t get under my skin
If I don’t let you in
BRIDGE:
I just hope that one day
We both can laugh about it
When it’s not in our face
Won’t have to dance around it
Don’t drive yourself insane
It won’t always be this way
You can try
To get under my under my under my skin
While he’s on mine
Yeah all on my all on my all on my skin yeah
I wish you knew that even you
Can’t get under my skin
If I don’t let you in