Sabrina Carpenter Apparently Addresses ‘Drivers License’ Drama in New Song, ‘Skin’

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, newly signed to Island Records, is making a splash with her surprise first release on the label: a song that obviously addresses the drama surrounding her, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo, and Rodrigo’s smash hit, “Drivers License.”

Many fans have speculated that Rodrigo’s song is about the rumored relationship between Bassett and Carpenter. Rodrigo has consistently deflected questions about the song, saying who it’s about is not important.

However, something nearly got under Carpenter’s skin: “Maybe then we could pretend/ There’s no gravity in the words we write/ Maybe you didn’t mean it/ Maybe blonde was the only rhyme.”

In Rodrigo’s song, which broke the Spotify record for most streams in a day and debuted at the top of the charts this week, she sings: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She’s so much older than me/ She’s everything I’m insecure about.”

Hear the song and read the lyrics below.

LYRICS:

Maybe we could’ve been friends

If I met you in another life

Maybe then we could pretend

There’s no gravity in the words we write

Maybe you didn’t mean it

Maybe blonde was the only rhyme

The only rhyme

Want my heart to be breakin’ breakin’ no

I’m happy and you hate it hate it oh

And I’m not asking you to let it go but

You been tellin’ your side

So I’ll be tellin’ mine

You can try

To get under my under my under my skin

While he’s on mine

Yeah all on my all on my all on my skin yeah

I wish you knew that even you

Can’t get under my skin

If I don’t let you in

You’re tellin’ it how u see it

Like truth is whatever you decide

Some people will believe it

And some will read in between the lines

You’re putting me in the spotlight

But I’ve been under it all my life, all my life

Want my heart to be breakin’ breakin’ no

I’m happy and you hate it hate it oh

And I’m not asking you to let it go but

You been tellin’ your side

So I’ll be tellin’ mine

You can try

To get under my under my under my skin

While he’s on mine

Yeah all on my all on my all on my skin yeah

I wish you knew that even you

Can’t get under my skin

If I don’t let you in

You can try

To get under my under my under my skin

While he’s on mine

Yeah all on my all on my all on my skin yeah

I wish you knew that even you

Can’t get under my skin

If I don’t let you in

BRIDGE:

I just hope that one day

We both can laugh about it

When it’s not in our face

Won’t have to dance around it

Don’t drive yourself insane

It won’t always be this way

You can try

To get under my under my under my skin

While he’s on mine

Yeah all on my all on my all on my skin yeah

I wish you knew that even you

Can’t get under my skin

If I don’t let you in