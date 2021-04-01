Billie Eilish, Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Celebrate Support + Feed Anniversary

In celebration of Support + Feed’s one-year anniversary on March 29, Billie Eilish, Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix assisted with the distribution of Monty’s Good Burger at My Friend’s Place, an organization that assists youth experiencing homelessness. Photographed above, the trio joined Eilish’s parents, Patrick O’Connell and Support + Feed founder Maggie Baird, at the nonprofit in Hollywood.

“At a time when most people were worried about their own health and security, Maggie dreamed up and implemented a plan to get nourishing food to people who needed it most,” Mara and Phoenix said.

Baird established the climate change-fighting nonprofit in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her first act of kindness a year ago was ordering food from her favorite plant-based restaurant and delivering it to the Midnight Mission, an organization that helps people experiencing homelessness.

“It’s incredible to believe that what we started as a COVID crisis response to help people experiencing food insecurity by purchasing meals from small plant-based restaurants, has grown to be a real movement,” Baird said.

The world’s food system accounts for about a quarter of greenhouse gases, with 14.5 percent of total greenhouse gases coming from livestock. As a result, Support + Feed works to combat food insecurity by providing plant-based meals prepared by local restaurants and educating about its benefits to underserved communities.

“What we imagined as a few months worth of effort became a year of full-time volunteering for so many and now, as we have seen the impact that receiving this nourishing, delicious food has had for people and also knowing that every plant-based meal we serve has a positive impact on climate change, we are more committed than ever,” Baird said.