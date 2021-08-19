Rolling Stones Unveil ‘Tattoo You’ 40th Anniversary Edition, With Bonus Tracks and Live Album

Just weeks before their first-ever tour without drummer Charlie Watts kicks off, the Rolling Stones have announced the 40th anniversary, expanded deluxe editions of their classic 1981 album, “Tattoo You.” The newly remastered set, out on October 22, and available in a variety of formats, will be accompanied by nine previously unreleased studio tracks from the era and a live concert from 1982; the full tracklists can be found below.

The first of these, “Living in the Heart of Love,” can be heard here.

The announcement arrives almost exactly 40 years after the album was first released on August 24, 1981, and as the group prepares to hit the road with 13 new dates on the “No Filter” tour in the U.S. The itinerary starts on September 26 in St. Louis and extending into November.

Known for the singles “Start Me Up” and “Waiting on a Friend,” “Tattoo You” was a collection of 11 songs that mostly had been begun during sessions for albums from the previous decade and completed later. That also appears to be the case for the nine bonus studio tracks included here under the title “Lost & Found,” some of which, like the bonus tracks for the 2010 “Exile on Main Street” reissue, were completed decades after they were begun (“newly completed and enhanced with additional vocals and guitar by the band,” according to the announcement). Along with “Living in the Heart of Love,” those tracks include covers of blues legend Jimmy Reed’s “Shame, Shame, Shame” and soul singer Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away,” as well as a reggae-tinged version of “Start Me Up.”

The set also includes a full concert from the group’s 1982 stand at London’s Wembley Stadium, which bears the title “Still Life” (confusingly, it is a different-but-similar album from the live album released from the group’s 1981 North American tour, which was also called “Still Life”). Along with the group’s classic hits and a healthy portion of songs from “Tattoo You,” the live set includes covers of the Temptations’ “Just My Imagination,” Eddie Cochran’s “Twenty Flight Rock,” Smokey Robinson & the Miracles’ “Going to a Go Go” and the Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace.”

Rolling Stones ‘Tattoo You” Courtesy UMe

