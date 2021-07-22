×

Rolling Stones Unveil Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates for This Fall

Rolling Stones
J. Rose

The Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for their “No Filter” tour, which was originally slated for 2020 and postponed due to the pandemic.

The 2021 dates are set to kick off September 26 in St. Louis, with rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin following. The Stones have also added three new dates, including their very first time playing at this year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on October 13, along with dates in Los Angeles (October 17) and Las Vegas (November 6). The full itinerary is below.

However, previously scheduled dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were unable to be rescheduled. Ticketholders in these markets will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly with more information. Where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders will be available for nearby shows.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!,” Mick Jagger said in a statement; “We’re back on the road! See you there!,” Keith Richards added.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. local time for new shows.

The tour’s promoter is AEG Presents’ Concerts West; it is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income, a nonprofit education organization that educates Americans about the importance of having protected lifetime income.

September 26, 2021                        St. Louis, MO                     The Dome at America’s Center
September 30, 2021                        Charlotte, NC                     Bank Of America Stadium
October 4, 2021                                Pittsburgh, PA                   Heinz Field
October 9, 2021                                Nashville, TN                     Nissan Stadium
October 13, 2021                              New Orleans, LA              New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
October 17, 2021                              Los Angeles, CA                SoFi Stadium
October 24, 2021                              Minneapolis, MN            U.S. Bank Stadium
October 29, 2021                              Tampa, FL                           Raymond James Stadium
November 2, 2021                           Dallas, TX                            Cotton Bowl Stadium
November 6, 2021                           Las Vegas, NV                    Allegiant Stadium
November 11, 2021                         Atlanta, GA                        Mercedes-Benz Stadium
November 15, 2021                         Detroit, MI                         Ford Field
November 20, 2021                         Austin, TX                            Circuit of The Americas

 

