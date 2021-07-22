Rolling Stones Unveil Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates for This Fall

The Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for their “No Filter” tour, which was originally slated for 2020 and postponed due to the pandemic.

The 2021 dates are set to kick off September 26 in St. Louis, with rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin following. The Stones have also added three new dates, including their very first time playing at this year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on October 13, along with dates in Los Angeles (October 17) and Las Vegas (November 6). The full itinerary is below.

However, previously scheduled dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were unable to be rescheduled. Ticketholders in these markets will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly with more information. Where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders will be available for nearby shows.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!,” Mick Jagger said in a statement; “We’re back on the road! See you there!,” Keith Richards added.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. local time for new shows.

The tour’s promoter is AEG Presents’ Concerts West; it is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income, a nonprofit education organization that educates Americans about the importance of having protected lifetime income.

September 26, 2021 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

September 30, 2021 Charlotte, NC Bank Of America Stadium

October 4, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

October 9, 2021 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

October 13, 2021 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

October 17, 2021 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

October 24, 2021 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29, 2021 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

November 2, 2021 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6, 2021 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

November 11, 2021 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15, 2021 Detroit, MI Ford Field

November 20, 2021 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas