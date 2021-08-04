Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Is ‘Unlikely’ to Join Group’s 2021 U.S. Tour

Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ drummer since the group’s inception in 1962, is “unlikely to be available” for the group’s rescheduled U.S. tour this fall. Veteran drummer Steve Jordan, who has worked extensively with Stones co-founder Keith Richards, will fill in.

Watts, who turned 80 in June, recently underwent a “completely successful” medical procedure, according to a statement from the group.

The spokesman said: “Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.”

Watts said in a statement: “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while. After all the fans’ suffering caused by Covid I really do not want the many RS fans who have been holding tickets for this Tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me.”

Steve Jordan said: “It is an absolute honour and a privilege to be Charlie’s understudy and I am looking forward to rehearsing with Mick, Keith and Ronnie. No-one will be happier than me to give up my seat on the drum-riser as soon as Charlie tells me he is good to go.