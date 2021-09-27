Watch the Rolling Stones Open ‘No Filter’ Tour With Moving Charlie Watts Tribute

The Rolling Stones opened the latest leg of their ‘No Filter’ tour in St. Louis on Sunday night, and as expected, the group paid deep tribute to Charlie Watts, their drummer since January of 1963, who passed away last month at the age of 80.

The show opened with a video montage of Watts across the years, as an isolated drum track played, sometimes in sync with the video. The group then took the stage and burst into their 1968 anthem, “Street Fighting Man.”

Aftter the second song, “It’s Only Rock N’ Roll (but I Like It),” co-founders Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, with guitarist Ronnie Wood, moved to the front of the stage and joined hands.

“I just want to say that it’s quite emotional seeing those images of Charlie up on the screen,” Jagger said. “This is our first tour that we’ve ever done without him. The reaction from you guys, everything you’ve said and we’ve heard from you, has been really touching. And I want to thank you very much for all your appreciation. We all miss Charlie so much, on the stage and off the stage, and we’d love to dedicate this tour to Charlie. Here’s to you, Charlie!”

The group also paid tribute to Watts at a warm-up gig for the tour last week, a private show in Massachusetts organized by New England Patriots owner and longtime Donald Trump supporter Robert Kraft.

The Stones carried on through the set (see the setlist below) with drummer Steve Jordan, who had been announced as a stand-in when Watts said he would not be joining the tour last month due to illness. At the conclusion, Jagger, Richards and Ronnie Wood, took their final bows as an image of Watts projected behind them.

‘NO FILTER’ SET LIST

Street Fighting Man It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It) Tumbling Dice Under My Thumb 19thNervous Breakdown Wild Horses Can’t Always Get What You Want Living In a Ghost Town Start Me Up Honky Tonk Women Happy Slipping Away Miss You Midnight Rambler Paint It Black Sympathy For The Devil Jumpin’ Jack Flash Gimme Shelter Satisfaction



THE ROLLING STONES – NO FILTER USA 2021

September 26, 2021 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

September 30, 2021 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

October 4, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

October 9, 2021 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

October 14, 2021 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

October 17, 2021 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

October 24, 2021 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29, 2021 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

November 2, 2021 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6, 2021 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

November 11, 2021 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15, 2021 Detroit, MI Ford Field

November 20, 2021 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas