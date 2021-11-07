Roddy Ricch Pledges Astroworld Earnings to Festival Victims’ Families; Kanye West Dedicates Sunday Service to ‘Loved Ones’

Roddy Ricch has pledged his earnings from this year’s edition of Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival to the families of those involved in “the incident” that left eight concertgoers dead on Friday evening.

“Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out,” the rapper wrote in his Instagram stories on Saturday. “I’ll [be] donating my net compensation to the families of this incident. #Pray4Houston”

Ricch requested that families of those involved in the tragedy contact Shawn Holiday, a member of his management team. Holiday served as the co-head of urban music at Columbia Records. He is also part of the Black Music Action Coalition’s advisory board.

Ricch was one of several performers involved in Friday’s line-up at Astroworld in Houston, Texas. Other acts included SZA, Yves Tumor, Toro Y Moi, Metro Boomin, Don Toliver, Lil Baby and Master P, all of which performed on the “Thrills” stage of the festival. Scott’s set was the only act on the festival’s second “Chills” stage.

On Sunday, Kanye West dedicated his weekly Sunday Service prayer service, which airs live on YouTube, Triller and Revolt, to “the loved ones of Astroworld.” The visual for the service appears not unlike a wake, with attendees dressed in black as the Sunday Service gospel choir sings.

Tragedy struck the Astroworld festival on Friday night when a surge in the tightly packed crowd for Scott’s set left at least eight concertgoers dead and over 300 others injured. A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were among the casualties, with other victims ranging in age from 17 to 21.

Scott has promised to fully cooperate with authorities as a full investigation into the incident continues.

“Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need,” Scott said in a video posted to his Twitter on Saturday night. “I could just never imagine the severity of the situation. We’ve been working closely with everyone to try to get to the bottom of this.”

#TravisScott speaks on last nights tragic events at the Astroworld Festival. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of those who lost their lives. 🙏 @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/9MeSgEbwAg — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) November 7, 2021

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Scott wrote on in a statement on Saturday morning. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”