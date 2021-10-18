Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Drew Barrymore to Be Among Presenters for Rock Hall of Fame Inductions

Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Drew Barrymore and Angela Bassett are among the presenters set to celebrate the inductees at the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, which returns to a live format in Cleveland on Oct. 30. Swift and Hudson are also booked to perform.

Barrymore will be on hand to induct the Go-Go’s. Bassett will be the presenter for Turner, whom she famously portrayed in the film “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams will perform Turner’s songs. McCartney will induct Foo Fighters, while Dr. Dre will do the introductory honors for LL Cool J.

Swift will share the honors of inducting Carole King with the Oscar-winning Hudson. King and Hudson appeared together on the cover of Variety this summer, talking about their experience writing a new song for the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” in which Hudson starred. King said in that interview that, while she rarely leaves the state of Idaho, she would be making an exception for the Hall of Fame.

Swift will be returning a favor to King, who presented her with the American Music Award for artist of the decade in 2019. “Over the years, I have known some great songwriters and I have also known some great singers and performers,” King said in her speech on that telecast. “It’s rare to see all those talents in one person… She is one of the only modern pop artists whose name (sometimes) appears as the sole songwriter in her song credits. Her lyrics resonate across all generations, her songs touch everyone and her impact around the world is extraordinary.”

Lionel Richie will also be on hand to induct American music executive, entrepreneur, and film producer Clarence Avant into the hall. Avant dubbed “The Black Godfather” (and subject of a documentary of that name), will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, named for the co-founder and president of Atlantic Records. Avant, 90, is known for being the first Black board member or executive at several record companies.

The 36th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

It will be simulcast on SiriusXM and air later on HBO.