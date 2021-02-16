Veteran Rock Journalist Lisa Robinson Launches Weekly SiriusXM Show

Veteran rock journalist Lisa Robinson is joining SiriusXM’s Volume channel with a new weekly talk show, “Call Me With Lisa Robinson,” airing Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. EST, starting tomorrow (Feb. 17).

Robinson, who authored the book “There Goes Gravity: A Life in Rock and Roll” about her years as a music journalist, will offer listeners a glimpse into the music world, sharing insights culled from years of interviewing a slew of artists in a wide array of genres. Among them: Led Zeppelin, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Adele, Tina Turner, David Bowie, Linda Ronstadt, Michael Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar. Robinson toured with the Stones in 1975, acting as their press liaison, and also notably interviewed Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

“Lisa is, and always will be, the force of nature in rock journalism,” said Irving Azoff, chairman and CEO of The Azoff Company and executive producer of SiriusXM’s “Unmanageable,” also on the Volume channel. “She is one of those rare individuals who has done it, lived it and is still around to talk about it. She will be a welcome addition to the SiriusXM juggernaut.”

Added Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer of SiriusXM: “Lisa Robinson is legendary in music journalism. Her captivating stories and tales of what it’s like to interview some of the greatest artists of our time, will bring listeners deep inside the world of rock and roll.”

Robinson, a former music columnist at the New York Times Syndicate, the New York Post, and an editor of numerous rock magazines, will also take calls from listeners who are interested in her unique perspective and life experiences. She is currently a contributing editor to Vanity Fair. Her books include a novel, “Walk on Glass,” and “Nobody Ever Asked Me About the Girls: Women, Music and Fame,” released in November 2020.